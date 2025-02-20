Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has honoured the winners of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards, organised by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE).

The awards ceremony brought together more than 500 decision-makers, innovators and customer experience leaders to celebrate the achievements of 32 government entities and companies committed to driving service excellence.

The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards featured three main categories: Best Service, Best Life Moment and Effortless Customer Experience Superstars, as well as special recognition awards.

During the ceremony, government entities, companies and individuals were recognised across the three main categories. Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority won the Best Service award for its Social Support service.

The Best Life Moment award was presented to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Du for launching Phase 1 of the Sanadkom initiative.

In the Effortless Customer Experience Superstars category, 10 individuals were recognised.

As part of the special recognition awards, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi was honoured for its Request for Sick Leave Attestation service, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund for its To Whom It May Concern Certificate service, and Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination for its Apply for a Parking Permit for People of Determination service.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to further enhancing government services, improving efficiency and delivering seamless, customer-centric experiences. His Highness highlighted that recognising outstanding entities and individuals in this field fosters the adoption of innovative solutions that elevate service quality and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in government excellence.

His Highness underscored that driving a culture of excellence and innovation in government services requires the continuous development of impactful initiatives, the integration of smart solutions, and the use of AI technologies to enhance efficiency, provide integrated services, and improve quality of life by meeting the evolving needs of diverse community segments.

The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in service delivery that have simplified customer journeys and enhanced accessibility for individuals, visitors and businesses across the emirate. The awards recognise efforts that have minimised complexity, enhanced customer satisfaction, and empowered users to complete transactions seamlessly without the need to visit service centres.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said: "Today, we recognise exceptional efforts that accelerate our ambition to create an effortless government service ecosystem. In line with Abu Dhabi’s broader digital strategy, this award stands testament to the power of future-forward solutions in enabling more seamless, accessible interactions with government services, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for innovation and excellence."

His Excellency added: "These awards not only celebrate today’s achievements but also serve as a catalyst for continuous innovations in government services, driving greater efficiency and seamless experiences. We are confident that the future holds new opportunities to advance service excellence, ultimately enhancing quality of life across our community."

His Excellency Saeed Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Customer Experience Sector at DGE, said: "The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Award serves as a platform for fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in government services. The success we celebrate today speaks to the relentless commitment and collaboration between government entities and companies to raise the bar for customer experiences and service processes."

His Excellency highlighted the awards’ role in inspiring further initiatives and projects that elevate customer experience standards and drive the delivery of a proactive, smart and effortless customer journey, aligning with the needs and aspirations of all community members.

The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards align with DGE’s vision and mission to drive innovation and empower government entities to enhance service delivery through innovative solutions.

The awards demonstrate the impact of the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, which has significantly streamlined government service processes. Since its implementation, the program has led to 400,000 fewer service centre visits, a 64 per cent reduction in customer requests, a 23 per cent decrease in service process steps, and a 36 per cent reduction in required data fields, achieving world-class customer satisfaction levels.

About DGE

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.