The Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, represented by the Environmen, Health and Safety Department, conducted a joint inspection campaign in collaboration with Dubai Municipality at the Dragon Mart. The aim was to verify the compliance of all stores selling E-cigarettes with the approved regulations and standards in Dubai.

H.E. Eng. Abdulla Balhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development- Trakhees, emphasized Trakhees’ commitment to taking all necessary measures to address any violations or illegal practices within its jurisdiction to safeguard public health. He noted that a specialized team, in partnership with Trakhees and Dubai Municipality, was appointed to conduct a regulatory and inspection campaign during Ramadan. The purpose was to ensure the registration of E-cigarette products and verify the authenticity of required certifications for products available in retail outlets.

Eng. Abdulla Balhoul explained that such campaigns are organized to identify any violations by traders and take legal action against offending shop owners. The campaign conducted in collaboration with Dubai Municipality during Ramadan resulted in issuing 11 violations, which included non-compliant or expired products, and the confiscation of 1,555 non-conforming products. Additionally, two establishments were found operating without a permit, and ten establishments were non-compliant with product handling procedures. This effort is part of the joint efforts to ensure the validity and compliance of E-cigarettes and related products.

Eng. Abdulla Balhoul stated that these inspection campaigns are part of Trakhees' plan to protect consumers rights and enhance the quality of services provided to customers. He highlighted the importance of coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the suitability and safety of displayed products to protect public health and safety.

He also urged all traders and shop owners to adhere to the health and safety standards and specifications for the products offered to consumers. He added that the regulatory campaigns also aim to educate traders about the necessary conditions and specifications for the products displayed in the markets.

Dr. Naseem Mohammad Rafi, Director of Health and Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, confirmed that the field campaigns and the regulatory program were launched to support the strategic objectives of Dubai Municipality. These efforts aim to build a sustainable health and environmental system that enhances proactive public health prevention and promotes effective collaboration with strategic partners to ensure high compliance levels in handling products in local markets and combating illegal practices.

Dr. Naseem stated, "Dubai Municipality conducts continuous and intensive inspection campaigns as part of its regulatory responsibilities to maintain public health. The municipality also ensures providing all facilitation and support for business owners to create a conducive business environment while combating all practices and activities that violate regulations and laws, which negatively affect consumer health and safety."