Abu Dhabi – For the purpose of keeping the public posted on its services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the timings of all its services during the Hijri New Year (1445) holiday.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

The ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday on Friday, July 21st, 2023, and will resume working on Monday, July 24th, 2023. However, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using the ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi, Darb websites and apps, as well as through “TAMM" platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Customers will also be able to contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge as of Friday, July 21st, 2023, until 7:59 AM on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviours that would hinder traffic flow. The ITC also urges drivers to park properly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.

Darb Toll Gate System

The ITC has also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Friday, July 21st, 2023. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).

Public Bus Services

As for the operating hours of public bus services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC stated that the bus services will operate based on the schedule that they regularly operate on during weekends and official holidays.

To view the service timings of buses and public transport services, please visit the ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app and Google Maps.