Abu Dhabi – As part of its efforts to keep the public informed about its latest updates and services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the operating hours for Customer Happiness Centres, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Service Centres, and public bus schedules during the official Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday, which will be on Friday, 5th September, 2025.

Customer Happiness Centres

ITC has announced that Customer Happiness Centres across the Emirate will be closed on the official holiday, and will resume operations on Monday, 8 September 2025. Still, customers will have 24/7 access to services through various digital platforms, including the official website: https://admobility.gov.ae, the "Darbi" mobile app, and the “TAMM” digital government services platform. They can also contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport's Service Support Centre at 800850, or the Taxi Service Contact Centre at 600535353.

Public Transport Services

Regarding public bus services and operating hours in Abu Dhabi during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday, ITC has announced that buses will run on the weekend and public holiday schedule, with additional trips on suburban and intercity routes.

The “Abu Dhabi Link” service will operate as usual from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, while the “Abu Dhabi Express” service will run from 6:00 am to midnight.

For full bus schedules, please visit https://admobility.gov.ae, call the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s toll-free support center on 800850, or check the Darbi smart app and Google Maps.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services

The operating hours for driver and vehicle licensing services during the holiday will vary across different centres as follows:

Light Vehicle Inspection Centres

Location Working Hours Days Al Salama Building - Abu Dhabi 24 Hours Friday Al Salama Building - Falaj Hazza (Al Ain) Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra) 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centres

Location Working Hours Days Mussafah Vehicle Inspection Centre - Aman (Abu Dhabi) 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Friday Mazyad Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Ain) Madinat Zayed Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Dhafra)

Taresh and Insurance Offices

Centre Location Working Hours Days Taresh Offices Al Salama Building- Abu Dhabi 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM Friday Motor World - Al Shamkha Falaj Hazza - Al Ain Insurance Offices Al Salama Building - Abu Dhabi Motor World - Al Shamkha

Vehicle Plate Factory Centre Working Hours Days Al Salama Building - Abu Dhabi 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM Friday Motor World - Al Shamkha Falaj Hazza – Al Ain Industrial Area – Al Ain Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

