Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings and operation of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parkings, Darb toll gates, and public buses during Commemoration Day and the UAE 51st National Day Holiday.

Customers Happiness Centres

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday starting from Thursday, December 1, 2022 and will resume its official working hours on Monday, December 5, 2022. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services on its digital platforms through its website www.itc.gov.ae, and on the Darb and Darbi smart apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 and taxi call centre 600535353, which are available 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

Surface parkings will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Thursday, December 1, 2022 until 7:59 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Additionally, parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

In this regard, the ITC called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM until 8:00 AM.

Darb Toll Gate System

The ITC announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Thursday, December 1, 2022 and will be reactivated on Monday, December 5, 2022 during the regular peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).

Public Bus Services

As for the operating hours of public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC stated that the bus services will operate based on the schedule that is regularly operated during weekends and official holidays.

To view the timings of public bus services, please visit ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app.

On the occasion of the UAE 51st National Day, the ITC extends its heartfelt congratulations to the wise leadership and the nation of the UAE. May Allah restore this occasion upon us in good health, security, and stability for all of us.

