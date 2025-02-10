Abu Dhabi – To strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and global leader in civil aviation, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is participating in the 4th Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025. The event, taking place from 10 to 12 February, is organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Alongside the accompanying exhibition, the symposium features a prominent contribution from Abu Dhabi Mobility, where it showcases its latest strategic, legislative, and technological initiatives in the civil aviation sector and the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This highlights its commitment to developing regulatory frameworks and adopting innovative technologies to support the growth of this vital sector.

In conjunction with this global exhibition, Abu Dhabi Mobility presented the UAE Drones Unified Platform developed by the General Civil Aviation Authority in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Mobility and relevant stakeholders. This interactive platform is designed to streamline UAV registration and operations, establish clear usage guidelines, and ensure compliance with safety regulations to protect individuals and property. It also serves as a central hub that simplifies processes for users by integrating all relevant authorities into a unified system. The platform is a key pillar in driving ongoing innovation and development in the UAV sector.

Its core services include issuing flight permits, real-time tracking and management of UAV movements, technical support and user training on regulatory compliance, and providing a centralised database for registered UAVs. Additionally, the platform plays a pivotal role in strengthening airspace security, reducing risks, coordinating efforts to foster innovation, and creating an ideal environment for commercial and educational advancements in the UAV industry.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also showcased the UAS Operations Control Room it established to manage and regulate unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) movements in a safe and efficient manner. This initiative ensures secure operations, safeguards Abu Dhabi’s airspace, and enhances the efficiency of the UAV system while minimising potential incidents. Additionally, the UAS Operations Control Room facilitates effective integration of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM), ensuring that UAV operators comply with both local and international aviation laws and regulations. Furthermore, it supports the commercial and civil applications of UAVs by providing a secure and efficient operational framework within the Emirate.

The exhibition also showcased the legislation and administrative decisions issued by Abu Dhabi Mobility, including an administrative resolution regulating the civil use of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and related activities within Abu Dhabi. Another key resolution established the Emirate’s operational rules and technical standards for these systems, granting Abu Dhabi Mobility the authority to oversee and manage all UAV operations. This regulatory framework ensures safe and efficient operations through standardised systems and procedures, developed in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and neighbouring emirates.

Abu Dhabi Mobility showcased its Abu Dhabi Aviation Strategy, aimed at positioning the Emirate as a key gateway to the United Arab Emirates. This vision is driven by enhancing the quality and efficiency of aviation and land communication, as well as supporting the emirate’s tourism agenda. The strategy also focuses on delivering high-quality services to all travellers, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience. Therefore, the plan aims to increase the number of passengers to 33.1 million by 2026. Furthermore, through this strategy, Abu Dhabi Mobility is committed to supporting and enabling future technologies, advancing sustainability initiatives, consequently paving the way for future aviation technologies. Additionally, it seeks to establish a robust institutional and regulatory framework to ensure the efficient and effective execution of its mandate. Subsequently, the aviation sector is expected to contribute AED 35 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) and create approximately 88,000 job opportunities. This will be achieved by updating economic regulations in line with market aspirations and strengthening collaboration between the aviation, tourism, and logistics sectors to ensure the growth and prosperity of civil aviation.

It is worth noting that this event has attracted significant global participation, with over 1,500 attendees, including representatives from the 193 ICAO member states; among which are numerous ministers, presidents, and director-generals responsible for transport, aviation, and energy. The event also featured 150 speakers including specialists, senior government officials, experts, and CEOs of leading companies in these critical industries. Additionally, an accompanying exhibition was organised, showcasing 75 global companies specializing in aviation, energy, and advanced technology. This highlights the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting international efforts to enhance sustainability in the aviation sector.

