Abu Dhabi - In line with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to advance smart and sustainable mobility solutions and enhance mass transit service to meet the needs of residents and visitors, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the enhancement of the mass transit service on Zayed the First Street. This improved service will be launched in line with the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan. This initiative underscores Abu Dhabi's commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions, supporting the realisation of a comprehensive and forward-thinking vision for mobility in the Emirate.

An Efficient Mass Transit Corridor

The service relies on a fleet of high-capacity electric vehicles, consisting of four modern electric vehicles, including two-car and three-car configurations. These vehicles are designed to provide more comfortable and efficient mobility while effectively catering to demand. This project contributes to enhancing mobility flow, reducing traffic congestion, and supporting environmental goals by minimising carbon emissions.

AR1 Service Operational Details

Electric articulated vehicles will be operated on Zayed the First Street, consisting of three electric vehicles, each 30 meters long, with 44 seats and a total capacity of up to 200 passengers. Additionally, an 18-meter-long electric articulated vehicle will be operated, featuring 46 seats and a capacity of approximately 110 passengers.

Service Schedule and Route

The service will operate on a regular schedule throughout the day using these electric vehicles. Buses will depart every 30 minutes during peak hours and every 60 minutes during off-peak hours. The service route spans 27 kilometres, starting from Reem Mall, passing through Zayed the First Street, reaching Marina Mall, and then returning to the starting point. The route includes 13 stops, ensuring extensive coverage and enhancing the public transport experience in the Emirate.

It is worth noting that the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system was first launched in October 2023 and has since undergone successive development phases to enhance operational efficiency and improve passenger experience, establishing itself as a primary public transport option in Abu Dhabi. This service aligns with Abu Dhabi Mobility’s vision of supporting sustainable mobility and promoting the shift towards environmentally friendly transport solutions by utilising electric vehicles. This initiative contributes to reducing the carbon footprint, improving air quality, and providing the community with comfortable, fast, and diverse transport options.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.