Government entities and giga-projects at MIPIM include Ministry of Culture, Diriyah Company, New Murabba, King Abdullah Financial District, Sports Boulevard Foundation, Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Company, Events Investment Fund and more

1.2 billion sq. metres of real estate; up to 60 million sq. metres of office space; 2 million to 2.5 million new homes in pipeline over next five years

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Invest Saudi will return to MIPIM in March 2025, leading a high level delegation of government entities and representatives from some of KSA’s biggest real estate developments to showcase a wealth of new investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

As KSA continues its unprecedented real estate transformation in line with Vision 2030, Invest Saudi will reconvene in Cannes, France, 11-14 March to connect with the global real estate fraternity to further boost foreign direct investment into the Kingdom. Joining the delegation is the Ministry of Culture, Diriyah Company and New Murabba, with King Abdullah Financial District, Sports Boulevard Foundation, Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Company and Events Investment Fund among the entities making their MIPIM debut.

KSA has a total construction spending plan of US$1.7 trillion as the country delivers a plethora of new projects, including up to 2.5 million new homes and a wide range of world class tourism, hospitality and commercial developments to meet investor demand. Saudi’s construction market, valued at US$170 billion in 2024, is set to grow to more than US$200 billion by 2030.

KSA’s pavilions drew more than 12,500 visitors at MIPIM 2024, with 15 foreign partnerships signed.

Fahad Al Hashem, Assistant Deputy Minister of Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA), said: “KSA continues to redefine urban development with world class destinations that set new standards in design, construction and sustainability – and create investment opportunities worth more than US$25 billion in building materials and contractor services.

“As we gear up to host global events including Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, there is a unique opportunity to integrate innovative, sustainable designs with cultural preservation. The Saudi Arabia of the future will celebrate the country’s heritage while embracing cutting edge technology and sustainable building practices that align with our long-term vision – and the opportunities for global investors to be part of it are endless. We look forward to returning to MIPIM to reconnect with the world’s real estate fraternity and build new global partnerships that are fundamental to realising Vision 2030.”

Invest Saudi’s spectacular display of developments is on show across two seafront pavilions and an extensive hospitality space within the Hall Mediterranee at MIPIM 2025. Saudi Talks – the highly popular series of live seminars, panel discussions and debates launched at MIPIM 2024 – is also on the agenda again, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders and real estate experts to address all things KSA real estate.

In addition, building on the success of Invest Saudi’s participation in 2024, the MIPIM conference programme will feature two dedicated KSA sessions, one of which will cover real estate in relation to mega events such as the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s real estate and construction sector – in numbers:

US$1.4 trillion in construction spending from now to 2030

Saudi construction market projected to grow to more than US$200 billion annually by 2030

US$20-25 billion – value of investment opportunities available across value chain of building materials and contractor services

US$13-$19 billion – forecasted incremental revenue for brokerage services

US$12.8 billion – value of interior design and engineering sectors by 2030

US$8-13 billion – projected Facilities Management revenue by 2030

1.2 billion sq metres – real estate built up area by 2030 (excluding GIGA projects) *

45-60 million – square metre GFA of expected incremental office demand by 2030

2-2.5 million – incremental demand for residential units (villas, townhouses and apartments ) by 2030 due to population growth and home ownership plans

70% – house ownership target by 2030

* source: Construction Equity Story

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from start-ups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.