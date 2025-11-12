Dubai, UAE : The International Code Council (ICC) is reinforcing its leadership in the construction and building safety sector through active participation in three major regional industry events this November in Dubai: Big 5 Global 2025, the AMCA International Middle East Regional Meeting, and Middle East Iron & Steel 2025.

These engagements reflect ICC’s ongoing commitment to advancing building safety, sustainability and innovation across the Middle East’s rapidly evolving built environment. Representing the organization at all three events is Mohamed Amer, Managing Director of ICC MENA, who will participate as both a panelist and moderator.

The series of appearances begins with ICC’s participation in the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Middle East Regional Meeting, taking place in Dubai this week. The event brings together AMCA members, industry experts and leaders to discuss emerging challenges and innovations in air movement and control. Amer will join the speaker panel titled “Standards That Deliver: Enabling National Goals Through Certified Building Performance,” highlighting how performance-based codes, standards and certified building practices support national sustainability goals and elevate the quality and efficiency of building performance across the Middle East.

Following that, ICC will join Middle East Iron & Steel 2025, the region’s leading iron and steel trading event, taking place from 17–19 November 2025 in Dubai. The annual conference attracts more than 1,300 senior executives and industry leaders, offering insights into global and regional market trends. Amer will take part in the panel discussion titled “ES600: Redefining Reinforcement Solutions for the UAE Construction Industry” on 18 November, addressing the introduction of ES600, its value chain benefits, case applications, industry impact and the future for reinforcement technologies in the UAE construction sector. His contribution will emphasize the importance of adopting standards-based innovation to ensure both performance and sustainability across the construction materials industry.

The month’s activities will culminate with ICC’s participation at Big 5 Global 2025, taking place from 24–27 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the region’s largest and most influential construction event, Big 5 Global continues to serve as a platform for innovation and knowledge exchange, connecting more than 300,000 construction professionals across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Qatar and South Africa.

At Big 5 Global, ICC will not only exhibit but also play a leading role in the event’s thought leadership agenda. On 24 November, Amer will moderate the Sustainability Talk panel discussion titled “Balancing Innovation, Safety, Sustainability, and Cost.” The session will bring together leaders from government, industry and the construction sector to explore how innovation, regulation and technology can work in harmony to create safer, more sustainable and cost-effective built environments.

On 25 November, Amer will also moderate the HVACR Talks panel, “Benchmarking Building Safety: The Role of SDOs in Shaping Regional Standards and Global Alignment.” The discussion will focus on how standards development organizations (SDOs) like ICC contribute to advancing building safety, promoting best practices, and aligning regional regulations with global benchmarks.

Through these high-level engagements, ICC continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving the conversation around performance-based standards, sustainability and innovation within the global construction ecosystem. Amer’s active participation across these three major events underscores ICC’s mission to collaborate with regional stakeholders and support the evolution of safer, smarter and more sustainable buildings for the future.

