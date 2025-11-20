Ras Al Khaimah: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Emerge a joint venture between Masdar and EDF power solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the second edition of Ras Al Khaimah Investment Summit (RAKIS), held in the emirate. The collaboration aims to advance renewable energy solutions within the RAKEZ ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of clean technologies and sustainable practices across the Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial and business sectors.

The agreement was signed by Yaser Abdullah Al Ahmed, Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer at RAKEZ, and Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge. It was witnessed by Luc Koechlin, CEO of EDF power solutions Middle East, and Ali Alshimmari, Emerge Board Director.

Through this partnership, RAKEZ and Emerge aim to identify and implement sustainable energy projects across the economic zone, including solar generation, energy storage, and hybrid solutions, in line with the UAE’s clean energy agenda and Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040.

RAKEZ CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are proud to collaborate with Emerge, a home-grown renewable energy leader supported by Masdar and EDF power solutions. This partnership reflects RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable energy practices across our industrial and business ecosystem, enabling our clients to achieve their growth ambitions while reducing environmental impact.”

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, commented, “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to bringing accessible, high-impact clean energy solutions to companies of all sizes. Together with RAKEZ, we are enabling a more competitive, efficient, and environmentally responsible industrial ecosystem; one that supports economic growth while advancing the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.”

This collaboration underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision to build a greener and more resilient economy through sustainable development and clean energy innovation. RAKEZ remains committed to advancing initiatives that align with this vision, fostering strategic partnerships and innovative solutions that drive the emirate’s sustainability ambitions forward.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 38,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About Emerge

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF power solutions, develops distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar, and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients across the Middle East.

Established in 2021, Emerge supplies clean electricity to more than 30 commercial, industrial, educational, and hospitality clients, across more than 100 project sites, in the GCC.

Through solar power agreements that require no upfront investment, Emerge enables clients to cut costs, reduce emissions, and focus on their core operations while achieving their sustainability goals.

About EDF power solutions:

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates renewable and low-carbon energy production facilities, as well as flexible power and electricity transmission solutions. As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF power solutions deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In 25 countries, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

EDF power solutions operates 31GW of gross installed power capacity worldwide. Leveraging on its technological and commercial skills, as well as local knowledge, EDF power solutions develops innovative offers, to support the move towards decarbonization and develop more efficient electrical systems. EDF power solutions offers a large range of technologies to produce low-carbon electricity (wind power, solar, hydraulics, biomass), increase power system flexibility (battery storage, PSHP, low-carbon thermal hybrid solutions etc.) and to reduce our customers’ carbon footprint (electrical mobility, hydrogen, off-grid).

About Masdar:

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.