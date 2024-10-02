Fujairah, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, underlined the crucial role of Fujairah in supporting global energy markets and reaffirmed the Emirate's status as a vital economic hub for international companies in this sector, during the closing ceremony of the 12th Energy Markets Forum.

The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and organised by the Port of Fujairah and Gulf Intelligence.

The event marked the attendance of prominent figures, including His Highness Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation; Sheikh Sultan bin Saleh Al Sharqi and His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised Fujairah's global significance in the oil services sector and energy markets, attributing this to the unwavering support and vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi. He noted that the Emirate's proactive initiatives in pioneering projects and fostering international investment opportunities play a vital role in enhancing the sector's competitiveness. This commitment is integral to the comprehensive development and economic progress in Fujairah and across the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also applauded the forum's objectives, which underscore Fujairah's adaptability to global shifts and its substantial contribution to the UAE's economic growth. Furthermore, he reiterated the importance of continued collaboration and partnerships among key sectors to advance climate action and sustainable energy initiatives.

In addition, he appreciated the forum's engaging discussions, which brought together global industry leaders, experts and decision-makers. He underlined that these interactions aim to shape international policy and devise solutions to pressing challenges in today's energy sector.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan; His Excellency Eng Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Captain Mousa Murad, Managing Director of the Port of Fujairah and leaders from major global energy companies were also present at the closing ceremony.