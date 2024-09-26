Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) chaired the 6th Council meeting for the year on Tuesday 24th 2024.

The meeting began with His Excellency welcoming attendees including their Excellencies and Excellency Council members, followed by discussing the agenda, approving the previous meeting No. (5) of 2024, while reviewing GPSSA’s management developments as a follow-up to previous meeting decisions and recommendations taken by the committee which consisted of the investment committee, the audit and risk committee and the supreme committee for human resources and remuneration.

The Council approved the financial statements for the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2024, while reviewing the financial report for August 2024, discussing developments in the digital transformation project and the investment performance report for the first half of 2024.

They also approved a draft amendment to the Authority’s organizational structure in preparation for submitting it to the Council of Ministers for approval. Developments in updating and developing GPSSA’s strategy for the 2024-2026 were highlighted, alongside taking appropriate decisions on other topics on the agenda.

GPSSA’s statistics for August 2024 indicate that the number of contributors has reached 142,510 compared to 111,735 contributors from August last year, an increase of 30,775 contributors, while the number of employers registered with the Authority reached 18,446 compared to 11,865 entities in August of last year, with an evident increase of 6,581 employers.

As of August 2024, there are 20,721 pensioners, compared to 19,685 in August of 2023, whereas the number of beneficiaries reached 8,268 compared to 8,458 for the same month last year.

The insurance expenses in August 2024 have reached AED 458,276,517 compared to AED 415,268,101 for the same month last year.

