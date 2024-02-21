Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Ajman Department of Finance, honoured 25 graduates from the leadership, supervisory, and specialised categories within the department who have completed the ‘Leadership Empowerment Diploma’ programme, initiated by the department in September 2023 to bolster and cultivate the leadership abilities of its staff. The graduation ceremony, celebrating the programme’s conclusion, was held at the department’s headquarters.

His Highness praised the dedication and persistence shown by the awardees, praising their outstanding results and highlighting the Department of Finance’s commitment to investing in its exceptional human resources, fostering an environment that encourages their potential through implementing various programmes to enhance their capabilities. This strategic direction seeks to develop impactful leaders dedicated to serving their community and nation, thereby contributing to the emirate’s sustainable development and realising the department’s strategic objectives in line with Ajman’s vision.

In his remarks, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of Ajman Department of Finance, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for attending the graduation ceremony and for his steadfast support of employee development and improving the department’s operational framework. He also congratulated the graduates, expressing pride in their achievements, and highlighted the importance of the ‘Leadership Empowerment Diploma’ as a critical milestone that empowers graduates to take on leadership positions with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

Al Ali highlighted that the programme included 50 hours of training over four months, encompassing a range of subjects designed to equip participants with contemporary management theories, advanced skills in government administration, project management, innovative thinking, and strategic planning, all aligned with international best practices.