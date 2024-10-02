​​​​New York, New York – Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Head of International Affairs at the Presidential Court, participated in a range of highly impactful engagements at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, as part of the UAE delegation led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and a Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation focused on the UAE growing role as a Responsible Global Citizen, with particular emphasis on dialogue, cooperation, and building bridges to address urgent global challenges, including the climate change.

Her Excellency, Mariam Almheiri’s extensive engagements during UNGA, reflects UAE’s keenness to use all resources and expertise to enhance cooperation and integration with partners and global organizations to help devise shared solutions, reach consensus, and promote scientific and technological progress for all.

Key highlights from Her Excellency’s engagements included:

The launch of the next phase of the UAE FoodTech Challenge at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) during the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

This expanded initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to spearheading global food system innovation and tackling the interconnected challenges of food security, climate change, and water scarcity.

Building on the success of its previous iterations, the FoodTech Challenge 3.0 will leverage a powerful network of global partners, including the Gates Foundation and CGIAR, to identify and scale groundbreaking solutions within the food-water-energy nexus.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court and Co-Chair of the FoodTech Challenge said: “After the historic COP28 Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, and the announcement of the partnership between the UAE and the Gates Foundation on agriculture innovation, the critical role of agriculture and food production in the wider climate crisis is increasingly coming into focus. With the rising demands for food, water, and energy in the face of climate change, we need bold action, innovative thinking, and a transformative approach to our food systems.”

Her Excellency added: “Through the FoodTech Challenge, we are ensuring that every country and region has the opportunity to participate in the exchange of ideas and investments on the critical issue of food security.”

The launch of the AIM4Climate Report, “Cultivating Transformative Investments in Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems Innovation”

Leadership from the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Nations Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund participated in an event, hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, emphasizing the need for innovative action at the intersection of climate change and food security.

The event marked the official launch of the AIM for Climate Report: “Cultivating Transformative Investments in Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems Innovation.” Developed in partnership with the United Nations Foundation, the report encourages partners to continue advocating for increased public and private investment in and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

During the event, Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Head of the Office of International Affairs at the UAE Presidential Court, provided important updates on the AIM for Scale, a new initiative emerging as one of the key legacies of AIM for Climate, introduced at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

Designed to foster collaboration between public and private sectors, AIM for Scale directly supports the AIM for Climate Report recommendations by accelerating and expanding climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovations. This initiative reflects Recommendation 3 of the report, which calls for building and scaling innovative global partnerships as a key lever for driving impactful, long-lasting change in the global climate-smart agriculture and food systems sector.

Her Excellency Almheiri met with Mr. Tom Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture, to discuss further collaboration on AIM for Scale and other shared priorities in food security and climate action.

Speaking after her meeting with Secretary Vilsack, Her Excellency Almheiri said: “The climate crisis demands collective action and innovative solutions. With AIM for Scale, we're building a global coalition to empower farmers, strengthen food systems, and create a more sustainable future for all.”

Additionally, Her Excellency participated in a series of important engagements on the sidelines of UNGA which included:

A Bilateral Meeting with Rodger Voorhies, President of the Gates Foundation.

Her Excellency and Mr. Voorhies discussed the ongoing partnership between the UAE and the Gates Foundation, focusing on the recently announced $200 million joint initiative to advance agriculture innovation and food system transformation. This collaboration underscores the UAE's commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to address pressing global challenges.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri said: "Climate change waits for no one, and neither can we. The UAE-Gates partnership is about turning commitments into action, investing in tangible solutions that will empower communities and build a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Speaking about the aspirations of the partnership, Her Excellency continued: “This partnership is about hope. Hope for a future where everyone has enough to eat, and where our planet thrives.”

The meeting emphasized the shared vision of both parties to empower smallholder farmers, enhance climate resilience in agriculture, and build a more sustainable and equitable food system.

The Follow-up on COP Food Event: Advancing Climate Action through Sustainable Agriculture and Resilient Food Systems.

Her Excellency participated in a panel alongside with Dr. Ismahane Elouafi the Executive Managing Director of CGIAR and Rodger Voorhies the president of the Gates foundation, reaffirming the UAE's dedication to the commitments made in the COP28 UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action. Her Excellency, Mariam Almheiri highlighted the UAE’s commitment and support to the CGIAR and appreciation for the Gates partnership to drive agriculture innovation.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri said: We are proud to be the first country from our region to join the CGIAR System Council as a donor. And in that capacity, we will seek to support the CGIAR in ways that draw upon the unique experiences and capabilities of the UAE.”

Her Excellency reflected that “agricultural innovation is a key pillar of UAE’s own development path.”

Bilateral meeting with Dr. Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, and Member of the German Bundestag.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, met with Dr. Linder, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, and Member of the German Bundestag, in her capacity as the UAE Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Germany.

The meeting focused on the growing bilateral relationship between the UAE & Germany, including opportunities for economic, environmental and diplomatic cooperation.

Key highlights of the FoodTech Challenge 3.0 include:

Global Scope, Local Impact: The Challenge will focus on early-stage startups with solutions deployable in arid and challenging environments, addressing the unique needs of the UAE and other water-stressed regions around the world.

The Challenge will focus on early-stage startups with solutions deployable in arid and challenging environments, addressing the unique needs of the UAE and other water-stressed regions around the world. Increased Investment: A prize pool of over US$2 million will provide winners with the crucial capital needed to further develop and scale their solutions. This includes dedicated grants for both UAE-specific and Global South impact.

A prize pool of over US$2 million will provide winners with the crucial capital needed to further develop and scale their solutions. This includes dedicated grants for both UAE-specific and Global South impact. High-Profile Partnerships: The Gates Foundation, CGIAR, and the Clinton Global Initiative join a growing list of partners committed to supporting the Challenge and its winners.

The Gates Foundation, CGIAR, and the Clinton Global Initiative join a growing list of partners committed to supporting the Challenge and its winners. Focus on Tangible Outcomes: The program will prioritize solutions that can deliver measurable impact in the UAE and globally, with a strong emphasis on supporting smallholder farmers and enhancing climate resilience.

The FoodTech Challenge 3.0 will officially open for applications today, with the final winners announced in Abu Dhabi in May 2025.

Key features of AIM for Scale include:

Focus on Scaling: The initiative will prioritize proven agricultural innovations with the potential for rapid and transformative impact in developing countries.

The initiative will prioritize proven agricultural innovations with the potential for rapid and transformative impact in developing countries. Evidence-Based Approach: Expert advisory panels will guide the selection and scaling of innovations based on rigorous scientific evidence and a deep understanding of local contexts.

Expert advisory panels will guide the selection and scaling of innovations based on rigorous scientific evidence and a deep understanding of local contexts. Global Collaboration: AIM for Scale will bring together governments, research institutions, private sector actors, and philanthropic organizations to foster a collaborative ecosystem for scaling agricultural innovation.

The UAE-Gates partnership represents a significant step towards transforming food systems for a climate-resilient future. The $200 million co-investment will support a range of initiatives, including: