Baku, Azerbaijan: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), met with HE Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He congratulated HE Asadov on hosting the twenty-ninth Conference of the Parties (COP29), which comes after the success achieved by the UAE in hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which was organised in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance work with the international community to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 and address climate challenges and global warming.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Member of the Board of Directors of WGEO, Eng. Walid bin Salman, Vice President of WGEO, Abdul Rahim Sultan, Director General WGEO, and Zakir Pashayev, Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, His Excellency Al Tayer stressed the UAE’s keenness to support the Republic of Azerbaijan in organising a successful edition of the Conference of the Parties. The two parties also discussed accelerating green economy efforts and enhancing energy efficiency, in addition to the importance of renewable energy in achieving national sustainability goals.

His Excellency Al Tayer lauded Azerbaijan’s proactive green policies, which align closely with WGEO’s vision of fostering a sustainable economic model that transcends bordersز

His Excellency also highlighted the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), launched by the World Green Economy Organization, and its pivotal role in promoting climate action, food security, and sustainable development that is capable of adapting to climate change.

He stressed the importance of employing GAGE, which has become a key platform for 90 member countries, to support efforts aimed at accelerating the transition to a green economy to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by harnessing finance, technology, capacity building, and other factors that contribute to enabling the green economy.

HE Al Tayer underscored WGEO’s commitment to uniting global efforts for a sustainable, low-carbon future.