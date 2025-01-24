Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), hosted HE Kevin Stitt, Governor of the State of Oklahoma, during a visit focused on fostering global partnerships to enhance sustainability, renewable energy, and climate action.

The discussions revolved around potential collaboration between DEWA and Oklahoma aimed at accelerating the transition to green energy, addressing climate change, and sharing best practices in environmental sustainability.

Al Tayer outlined Dubai’s ambitious clean energy and sustainable development goals, which align with the UAE leadership’s vision for a green economy.

During the meeting, Al Tayer discussed DEWA’s flagship project, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, recognized as the world's largest single-site solar park. By 2030, the solar park will boast a production capacity exceeding 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

Al Tayer talked about the Al-Sheraa Building, DEWA’s new headquarters, which is targeting LEED Platinum and Well Gold certifications. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big and Open Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will all be used in this state-of-the-art facility. To meet net-zero targets, the building will also have over 1,000 m² of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panels.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s exceptional achievements in the global energy and water sectors, noting its top ranking in 12 key performance indicators, according to a recent study conducted by a specialised international consultant.

Governor Kevin Stitt shared insights into Oklahoma’s advancements in sustainable energy and environmental policies, reaffirming the state’s dedication to a resilient, low-carbon future. He commended Dubai’s significant strides in green energy, praised DEWA’s transformative initiatives, and expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations that will benefit both cities.