​​​​​Dubai: H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment (MOCCAE), stated that the ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative’ is a groundbreaking initiative launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. The initiative will pave the way for providing innovative solutions to enhance global water security.

Her Excellency highlighted: “Currently, around 2.2 billion people worldwide face challenges in accessing safely managed drinking water. In the Arab region, 90% of the population is affected by water scarcity. Therefore, it is crucial for governments to prioritize enhancing water security.”

Her Excellency added, "The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative exemplifies the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This initiative seeks to strengthen the UAE's position in the global climate and environmental efforts by addressing the challenge of water scarcity, and contributing to building a sustainable future."

Emphasizing the importance of water, the Minister added, "Water is essential for sustaining life, and it is intricately linked to humans, agriculture, nature, and the economy. Despite challenges due to the lack of natural water sources, the UAE has an inspiring track record in enhancing water security. The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative plays a pivotal role in the current global urgency to bolster water resource security, and enhance the efficacy of water utilization, treatment, and other solutions."

Her Excellency underscored that climate change, increased agricultural production, urbanization, and industrial growth demand extensive research for advanced technical solutions to regulate water consumption, manage resource exploitation, and enhance water-saving capabilities.

Her Excellency stated, "I am honored to a board member of this initiative that aims to stimulate innovators worldwide and accelerate access to a water-secure world. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in collaboration with relevant authorities, will employ modern technology to secure present and future water needs. Through this initiative, we aim to share these solutions globally and enhance the UAE's role in improving global water security."