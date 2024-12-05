UAE's national statement at the UNCCD COP16, emphasising the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships to address land degradation and desertification globally

Dubai: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, is leading the UAE delegation at the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16). During the Conference, HE presented the UAE's vision and ongoing efforts to combat drought, while exploring the role of innovative projects in enhancing global food and water security and addressing land degradation challenges.

The 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) has commenced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will run until December 13 under the theme “Our Land. Our Future”. The Conference aims to explore strategies for transforming land degradation into renewal.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) serves as the global platform for bringing together governments, businesses, and civil society to address challenges and collaboratively shape a sustainable future for land.

During the UAE’s participation in the Conference, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak took part in the ‘Ministerial Dialogue on Drought Resilience; From Geneva to Riyadh and Beyond: Enhancing Global and National Policy Instruments for a Proactive Drought Management Approach’. In her address, Her Excellency emphasised that considering the climate challenges confronting the world, drought remains a critical issue and a significant global concern.

Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak said, “Effective drought management calls for a combination of proactive planning, innovative strategies, and collaborative efforts in water management and distribution. Adopting sustainable practices, such as rainwater harvesting and climate-smart agriculture, is essential for improving water use efficiency and strengthening resilience to drought.”

Her Excellency highlighted the UAE’sNational Strategy to Combat Desertification’ and it’s Water Security Strategy 2036, as well as the UAE’s contributions to enhancing global water security through initiatives such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. HE also emphasised the significance of the UAE's role as the host of the upcoming UN Water Conference in 2026, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, which will serve as a pivotal platform to advance global efforts towards ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water for everyone.

During a session titled ‘Ministerial Dialogue on Finance: Unlocking Public and Private Finance for Land Restoration and Drought Resilience,’ Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak emphasised the critical role of investing in sustainable land management and restoration as a fundamental driver for advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

HE said, “Land restoration efforts - especially for agriculture and food systems - are of profound importance and must be addressed to achieve our climate goals. It is imperative for governments and the private sector to scale investments in transforming agrifood systems by fostering more policies, initiatives and facilities that can support countries in land restoration and to deliver significant food and environmental benefits.”

Her Excellency reviewed the UAE's efforts in implementing projects aimed at enhancing land ecosystems such as ‘Sustainable Grazing Projects’, ‘Land Degradation Neutralisation Programme’, ‘Development of Gene Banks for Local Plants Contributing to Combating Desertification’, ‘Prediction and Early Warning Programmes for Sand and Dust Storms’, as well as two programmes focused on ‘Green Belts’ and ‘Urban Forest Management’. Additionally, the UAE is working on other projects supported by integrated financing mechanisms.

Her Excellency affirmed that through collaboration, the world aims to develop large-scale sustainable solutions for land protection and restoration by aligning financial incentives with environmental goals.

UAE Statement at COP16

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, delivered the UAE's statement at the UNCCD COP16.

HE emphasised that land degradation and desertification pose a significant threat to global sustainable development and resilience to climate change, stressing the need for unified and collaborative efforts to address land degradation to develop sustainable agricultural practices and restore biodiversity.

HE Al Nuaimi said: “The UAE is acutely aware of the devastating impacts of declining soil fertility, water scarcity, and increased vulnerability to drought on our land, livelihoods, and future. This was reflected in the launch of the ‘COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action’, which has already been endorsed by 160 countries.”

His Excellency also discussed the recently launched Plant the Emirates National Programme, which aims to stimulate agricultural development and strengthen sustainable national food security in the country.

HE also highlighted the National Agricultural Centre which seeks to empower local farmers through training and financing programmes that promote sustainable and climate-smart agricultural projects. These initiatives aim to maximise land rehabilitation benefits while ensuring more efficient management of natural resources and water.