Abu Dhabi: A UAE economic delegation led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, will arrive in Britain next week to explore new opportunities for economic cooperation and build new partnerships at the government and private sector levels. The discussions will focus on sectors such as fintech, innovation, new economy and circular economy, with an aim to support the competitiveness and sustainability of the two countries' economies.

The visit comes within the framework of the growing economic ties between the UAE and the UK, which have witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation over the past years, thanks to the guidance and vision of both leaderships. Against this backdrop, Investopia London will create new investment opportunities that support the two countries' vision of expanding the fintech sector to be one of the key pillars of the future economy.

The visit will witness the launch of the second edition of Investopia Global Talks in Europe - Investopia London, under the theme "UAE-British Financial Services: Partnership for the Future," to be held on January 31, 2024. The event will feature four sessions exploring promising investment opportunities and sharing the latest experiences and practices in the fintech sector. It will encourage the international business community to explore and expand to this vital sector, in addition to facilitating dialogue on global trends for investment in fast-growing sectors and activities, particularly clean energy and the green economy. The event is expected to draw the participation of more than 300 attendees including leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, entrepreneurs and economists from around the world.

During the visit, H.E. Bin Touq will hold several bilateral meetings with British government officials and ministers, including those with H.E. Greg Hands, Secretary of State for Trade Policy at the UK Department of Business and Trade; and H.E. Bim Afolami, Economic Secretary to the Treasury. The meetings will explore promising investment opportunities and maximize benefits available for the UAE and British private sectors in order to serve the development of both economies. The visit is also expected to witness the signing of a series of memorandums of cooperation between the two countries in the technology and financial services sectors.

