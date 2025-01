Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) partnered with Quantum.Tech to bring its premier event to the Arab World for the first time, convening more than 200 internationally renowned experts from January 13 - 15 in Doha to discuss how Qatar and the Gulf region can sustain its emerging quantum technology sector.

His Excellency (HE) Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, and HE Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, witnessed the launch of the conference alongside industry leaders and stakeholders. Conference participants included esteemed figures and thought leaders in the field of quantum computing, as well as multinational companies including BT Group, Citi Global, Deutsche Bahn, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Moody’s Analytics, Rolls Royce, and more.

The conference began with a cryptography and AI workshop on January 13, focusing on how current cybersecurity efforts can defend against quantum-powered attacks and how best to implement these technologies. The rest of the conference featured talks and panels on topics including quantum innovations, commercialization, and adoption.

Dr. Saif Al-Kuwari, Director, Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2), HBKU, opened the event with a keynote address, giving an overview of the quantum research and innovation landscape in Qatar and beyond.

Noting the success of the event, Dr. Al-Kuwari said: “HBKU and Quantum.Tech recognize that the Middle East is well-positioned to unlock the potential of quantum technologies and drive transformative impact to our economies and societies. As this field is becoming exceedingly critical for national and global progression, CSE and QC2 are committed to forging robust partnerships that prioritize collaborative education, training, research, and capacity-building to help sustain this revolution.”

During the event, Dr. Al-Kuwari and Dr. Nasser Barghouty, formerly Chief Scientist, NASA Space Communications and Navigation, held a discussion on HBKU and NASA’s recent memorandum of understanding on quantum research and education. They outlined the progress made in a feasibility study exploring the joint development of quantum communications and networking technologies.

Other HBKU faculty also lent their expertise to discussions concerning how the region can support its quantum sector. Mohamed Omer M Abuelgasim, Executive Director, Executive Education Center, and Dr. Kim Moloney, Associate Professor, College of Public Policy (CPP), participated in a roundtable discussion titled “The Quantum Workforce: What Governments Can Do.” They were joined by Dana Almuftah, Head of Smart Applications, MCIT, for an insightful conversation on how national human talent pools can be cultivated through government initiatives.

Quantum technology leverages the science behind quantum mechanics to underpin innovations that promise unprecedented capabilities across a number of sectors, including computing, communications, and sensing. The field has recently gained prominence with the UN proclaiming 2025 the year of Quantum Science and Technology.

