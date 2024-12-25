The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized a graduation ceremony for a new batch of inmates from correctional and rehabilitation centers enrolled in the Labor Market Rehabilitation Program for the year 2023-2024, which is provided in cooperation with the Higher Colleges of Technology, as part of the programs aimed at rehabilitating inmates and providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to facilitate their joining jobs and integration into society after the end of their sentence.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that the academic training program for inmates from correctional and rehabilitation centers supports the achievement of the directions aimed at enhancing community security, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop distinguished correctional centers that apply the best international practices in care, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society.

Yousef Al Abri explained that the inmates’ rehabilitation program for the labor market has contributed over the past years to reducing the rate of recidivism by about double compared to other inmates, as graduates receive a certificate of achievement and a certificate of good conduct, and they will be followed up after their release to find job opportunities, which will enable them to start a new life and enhance their role as productive and effective individuals and provide them with the opportunity to achieve a decent life.

He added that the academic program implemented by the Higher Colleges of Technology, which extends over two years, is distinguished by providing an advanced educational environment that allows inmates to acquire theoretical and applied skills, while training them on the latest technological tools, basic computer programs and the skills necessary to integrate into modern work environments, in line with the needs of the labor market.