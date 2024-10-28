Abu Dhabi: As part of the UAE government's directives to enhance digital transformation and the usage of various smart electronic services to customers, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched a new digital pension platform called Ma’ashi which is now operational for its users.

Ma’ashi is one of the most prominent digital transformation projects that has been introduced by the GPSSA as part of the 2022 UAE performance agreements for federal entities to facilitate services and procedures to stakeholders, in GPSSA’s case that entails employers, insured Emiratis, pensioners and beneficiaries.

The new platform aligns with the UAE government's vision ‘We are the UAE 2031’ to create a pioneering and superior customer service experience over the next ten years, supporting the UAE to become one of the most prosperous societies in the world, a vision that has entailed qualitative and redoubled efforts that are expected to leave a lasting and positive impact on various sectors.

A statement issued by the GPSSA explaining the benefits of the new service stated that the Ma’ashi platform has transformed its digital services to increase customer satisfaction and empower users to access services independently using a digital identity. Accordingly, the GPSSA is delivering in-person and virtual workshops for government and private sector entities to ensure full understanding of the services offered to employers, insured members, pensioners and beneficiaries.

Employers

One of the most important features employers will notice when using the new platform is the ability to access and benefit from GPSSA’s services safely and around the clock. They can interact with insured members digitally and review data, information and requests prior to being approved by the GPSSA, and issue proactive notifications in case certain actions are required. Employers are also able to track the status of a particular service or support requests submitted to the GPSSA.

Insured members

Both insured civilians and military personnel can now request services themselves instead of solely relying on their employers to do so on their behalf as was the case in the previous platform. Some of those services include end-of-service requests, adding or canceling an employment period and the purchase of a nominal service period, alongside numerous other services.

Additionally, Ma’ashi promotes proactive financial planning for insured members, allowing them to take rational retirement decisions based on their ability to access insurance benefits, names of entities whereby they were employed and the remaining years for retirement eligibility. Access to all that information supports an insured’s ability to calculate the expected pension amount in accordance with age and years of service.

Pensioners and beneficiaries

Not only does Ma’ashi provide services to pensioners and beneficiaries, but it also caters to agents and guardians who can now register and complete services on behalf of an elderly or a minor, some of which includes issuing, downloading or registering reports (in case the registered member is deceased), certificates, or requesting the registered members updated data or personal file.

Services that meet international standards

The platform guarantees customers a unified and consistent experience when requesting and obtaining a service in accordance with international standards, the most important of which includes privacy and confidentiality of information, interactivity, flexibility in accessing various services 24-hours a day, seven days a week without interruption; transparency in data and to track and pay contributions, obtain invoices, statements and reports.

Stakeholders are now able to manage and complete their transactions effortlessly and take responsibility for ensuring their contributions are paid on time and that services are available with a click of a finger. The Ma’ashi platform not only enhances GPSSA’s partnership with stakeholders, it also holds all parties oncerned liable in continuing to enhance their insurance awareness.

