Abu Dhabi: The electronic linkage project between the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness council, Nafis, has resulted in providing Emiratis employed in the private sector with pivotal insurance and pension benefits.

As a result of the robust exchange mechanism and electronic link between both entities, 71,510 Emiratis have been registered with the GPSSA and are now active members enjoying the benefits Nafis has to offer.

The Nafis program was initially introduced as part of the government’s ‘Projects of the 50’ to accelerate the development journey of the UAE by providing beneficial services and initiatives to Emiratis, one of which includes GPSSA’s insurance coverage and pension benefits for male and female Emiratis employed in the private sector or for those who are looking to secure positions in the private sector (including free zones, banks, financial and insurance sectors).

To encourage the federal cause behind Nafis, the GPSSA launched several campaigns in the past to familiarize Emiratis with the benefits behind the program. To qualify for NAFIS, it is important to note that the program only applies to those earning a salary of up to AED 30,000 from a private sector entity, and not from either local or federal government.

Nafis provides an active pension contribution plan through the GPSSA, given that individuals register within the first month of their employment, and that their salaries are paid through the wage protection system or any other official payment method.

The first step to enjoying the insurance benefits as part of GPSSA’s social insurance system in addition to accessing the benefits provided by the Nafis program is to register insured individuals with the authority once they are proven to meet the enrollment conditions, which includes being between the ages of 18 to 60 and medically fit upon appointment based on an accredited health report issued by a certified medical provider approved by the GPSSA. The insured must also be a UAE national, and this includes individuals who obtain the UAE nationality at any time.

Customers affiliated with the Nafis program receive an array of support and a unified view of GPSSA’s upgraded Ma’ashi platform, enabling governments and organizations to make informed decisions and deliver efficient, citizen-focused services. It supports Emiratis by streamlining access to services and fostering transparency and trust.

Employers are authorized to review/approve information electronically to support a service request prior to sharing it with the GPSSA, such as in cases of an insured’s registration and end-of-service gratuity.

Insured employees receive proactive notifications in case an action(s) need to be taken and can access their financial information fully, as well as track the status of a service and/or request submitted by the authorized individual.