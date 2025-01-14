Abu Dhabi: Pension disbursements for Emirati pensioners and beneficiaries will be paid on the 27th of each month this year with exception to April, June and July 2025 during which pension payments will be transferred on the 25th and on the 26th day for September and December, highlighted the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

GPSSA’s statistics indicate that more than 49,000 pensioners and beneficiaries who are subject to the federal pension and social security law and its amendments, as well as Emiratis whose files are managed by the Ministry of Finance, are due to receive their pension amount.