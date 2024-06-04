Cairo, Egypt: Solidifying its long-term commitment to the Egyptian market, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, has announced its participation in the third edition of Africa Health ExCon from June 4 – 6 in the capital city of Cairo.

At the premier platform that promotes health technology and innovation and encourages collaboration and health trade across the African continent, GE HealthCare will explore new pathways to build a sustainable and advanced healthcare sector in Africa and showcase its innovations in precision care, diagnostics and imaging.

In the presence of hundreds of exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders in the healthcare sector, GE HealthCare will unveil a comprehensive portfolio of equipment and innovative technology solutions that are helping solve clinical challenges of the modern era. Attendees at the three-day event can expect to explore GE HealthCare’s groundbreaking medical technology, intelligent devices, and care solutions spanning the healthcare spectrum including patient screening, diagnostics, therapy planning, guidance, and monitoring.

Aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 of bringing greater access and higher-quality care to all segments of society, GE HealthCare’s advanced imaging and diagnostic technologies showcased at the largest annual medical exhibition and conference in Africa will also empower clinicians and provide better outcomes for the people of Egypt.

Highlighting GE HealthCare’s dedication to delivering true value-based healthcare services through sustained efforts and strategic partnerships, Mohamed Haroun, General Manager for Africa, GE HealthCare, said: “As a trusted partner to the Ministry of Health in Egypt and through our ongoing partnerships with private sector stakeholders, we remain committed to advancing our shared vision of elevating Egypt’s healthcare infrastructure and services and significantly improve health outcomes for all. At GE HealthCare, we believe in the transformative power of collaboration and innovation. Our participation at Africa Health ExCon reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare landscape. By connecting with regional policymakers, thought leaders, and healthcare professionals at the event, we aim to deliver innovative and customer-centric solutions even in the most remote and underserved areas of Egypt.”

In line with the patient-focused goals of the Ministry of Health (MoH), GE HealthCare has leveraged its multinational capabilities over the past year to implement several initiatives to increase efficiency, improve productivity, and maximize diagnostic potential in Egypt’s healthcare sector. In 2023, GE HealthCare demonstrated its commitment to fostering local talent and strengthening the capabilities and qualifications of the Egyptian clinical workforce by launching a comprehensive one-year multi-modality training program for clinicians and technicians at Ain Shams University Hospital.

GE HealthCare has remained a key supporter of the MoH’s Living with Dignity (Hayat Karima) program. As part of this initiative, GE HealthCare provided over 1,000 units of ultrasound equipment to MoH facilities to improve access to diagnostic services across Egypt. GE HealthCare also delivered specialized ultrasound training to clinicians and technicians in Sinai to ensure that healthcare providers in these regions are well-equipped to utilize the new technology effectively.

In another significant move, GE HealthCare supported a national prostate cancer screening program. Early analysis of the program has indicated substantial benefits, highlighting GE HealthCare’s commitment to following through on its healthcare projects and delivering tangible results for the Egyptian population. Last year, GE HealthCare also introduced a pilot program for digital asset management analytics on MRI machines in a limited geographic area. This program aims to help the (UPA) and MoH optimize equipment utilization. The pilot has shown promising results by increasing patient treatment capacity and enhancing equipment ROI, and the success of using the analytics software has opened opportunities for program expansion.

