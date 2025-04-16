Riyadh, KSA – From 21 to 23 April 2025, 36 leading French beauty brands will participate in the 5th edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, taking place from April 21 to 23, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). Organized by Business France, the public consultancy serving the internationalisation of the French economy, the French pavilion (Hall 1-Stand 1B29), will offer visitors with a unique opportunity to meet and connect with leading experts in cosmetics, fragrances, organic and wellness beauty and skincare products.

French Beauty Powerhouse Returns to Riyadh with 36 Iconic and Innovative Brands

Renowned for its refined formulations, high performance, and pioneering innovation, the French beauty industry remains a global benchmark. In 2024, French cosmetics exports reached a record €22.5 billion, marking the second consecutive year above the €20 billion threshold. This makes cosmetics the second-largest contributor to France’s trade surplus, solidifying its leadership in the global beauty arena. The 36 French brands featured at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025 will present a diverse and innovative range of offerings: from premium skincare and haircare to fine perfumery, eco-conscious products, organic formulas, private-label services, and advanced packaging technologies. Each brand reflects the elegance, expertise, and sustainable commitment that define “Made in France” in the beauty sector.

Saudi Arabia: A Strategic Growth Market for French Beauty Brands

The Saudi beauty and personal care market is experiencing robust growth, with a forecast CAGR of 1.2% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is driven by a consumer base increasingly attentive to product innovation, quality, and sustainability.

With rising demand for clean beauty, sustainable packaging, and locally relevant formulations, Saudi consumers are setting new standards in the region. French brands are uniquely positioned to meet these expectations, offering tailored solutions that combine global expertise with local sensibilities.

In 2024, French cosmetics exports to the Middle East rose by +12.3%, including a +0.9% growth in Saudi Arabia, marking a strong rebound from -19% the previous year. This performance underscores the agility of French brands in adapting to market shifts and consumer preferences, further strengthening their position in the Kingdom.

Business France Marketplace: Connecting B2B Buyers to French Excellence

As part of its mission to support French exporters, Business France operates the Business France Marketplace, a free digital platform connecting B2B buyers with verified French suppliers. The platform offers curated access to a wide array of premium French beauty and wellness products, enabling seamless connections and facilitating export-ready deals.

About Business France

Business France is the public consultancy serving the internationalisation of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes the economic image and attractiveness of France, its companies and regions. It runs and develops the International Young Talent program (V.I.E). Business France has more than 1,400 employees in France and 53 other countries.

In 2023, Business France's support helped generate €3.3 billion in additional export sales for French SMEs, representing more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, representing 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained in France.