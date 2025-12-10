The Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in the Emirate of Dubai and the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) launched the first cohort of the specialised training program “Legislative Drafting” at the DJI headquarters. The inauguration was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, and H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtisam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of DJI.

The program marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SLC and DJI, which seeks to introduce an integrated training initiative aimed at strengthening the legislative capabilities of legal professionals within government entities. By enhancing competencies in drafting legislation efficiently, this initiative will contribute directly to the Dubai Government’s agenda to bolster the efficiency of the legislative system in the Emirate.

Delivered by experts and specialists in the fields of policy, legislation, and the Arabic language, the program is accredited by the National Qualifications Centre at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The inaugural cohort includes 25 trainees from a select group of legal and technical professionals, representing several government entities.

Participating entities include: the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council; the Legal Affairs Department of the Dubai Government; Dubai Police General Headquarters; Economic Security Centre of Dubai; Dubai Electronic Security Centre; Dubai Chambers; Dubai Municipality; Dubai Customs; the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; the Community Development Authority; Dubai Media Incorporated; the Dubai Academic Health Corporation; the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. (Empower); Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects; the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; and the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation.

The “Legislative Drafting” program has been designed as a comprehensive program covering a wide range of topics, including an introduction to public policy, the Arabic language and legislation, the theoretical framework for legislative drafting, and practical training for preparing a draft legislation.

