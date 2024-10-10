Dubai, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) is set to participate in the 44th GITEX Global 2024, which launches on Monday, 14 October, and runs for five days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring over 6,500 exhibitors and 1,800 speakers from 180 countries.

Through participation in the event exhibition, the FTA will showcase its latest initiatives and development plans for continuous digital transformation, which were designed to align the UAE tax system with the government’s digital strategy that aims to lead a transition towards smart systems and provide seamless, proactive digital services through innovative models, while also enhancing efforts to drive zero bureaucracy and meet client expectations for quick, efficient, and smooth transactions.

“By taking part in GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest technology event, we aim to explore the latest programmes and smart digital systems in the field of taxation, which we could leverage in our efforts to continuously develop and modernise the Federal Tax Authority’s services,” said FTA Director General His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani. “This aligns with our initiatives to contribute to the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to reduce the time required for availing government services by 50%. These efforts support the wise leadership’s directives to position the UAE among the best countries in the world and maintain its advanced global competitiveness.”

H.E. Al Bustani explained that the FTA aims to highlight the wide range of advanced services it provides to its clients, offering participants and visitors an opportunity to explore its latest digital initiatives and systems. “The FTA will organise a series of workshops and presentations to introduce these initiatives and systems, emphasising their importance in delivering services that meet the expectations of all client categories,” he added.

H.E. Al Bustani added: “Participating in major events of this kind forms part of the FTA’s commitment to ensuring coordination with its strategic partners and fostering communication with government and private sector entities to support efforts to upgrade its services.”

The Federal Tax Authority noted that it plans to showcase a range of new initiatives designed to enhance its digital infrastructure at GITEX Global 2024. These include the Maskan smart application, officially launched this year after a trial presentation at GITEX Global 2023. The app provides more streamlined, 100% paperless, and fully digital processes for citizens to recover Value Added Tax (VAT) they paid on the construction of their new homes. There will also be presentations to introduce the service improvement project and the zero-bureaucracy initiative, as well as ongoing updates to the "EmaraTax" app for smart tax services. The FTA also highlighted the digital mechanism for registering for corporate tax, submitting declarations, and paying tax liabilities, along with the electronic invoicing project.

The FTA noted that visitor feedback and suggestions regarding the FTA services will be collected and considered in the FTA’s ongoing service updates to drive customer happiness.

Moreover, the FTA will be featuring the “My procedures” Nintex system, powered by artificial intelligence, which efficiently manages and plans the Authority’s internal processes, fully aligning required and executed tasks across all organisational units as well as enhancements to its internal generative AI tools.

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae