Dubai, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, in recognition of its efforts to create a positive work environment that aligns with the highest international standards in this field.

In a press statement, the Federal Tax Authority affirmed that building a motivating work environment supported with all necessary components and tools to foster creativity and innovation is one of its top priorities. This ensures the highest levels of productivity and welfare for all FTA employees, which in turn enhances its ability to attract and retain national talents, thus contributing to the sustainable development and economic growth of the UAE.

Jasim Haddad, Director of Human Resources at the Federal Tax Authority, said: "At the FTA, we strive to apply international best practices ensuring a safe work environment conducive to growth and innovation. Therefore, we are committed to maintaining occupational health and safety, achieving work-life balance, focusing on equality and inclusion, offering continuous training and development, and encouraging embracement of our core values, most notably integrity, and the constant pursuit of leadership and excellence to provide the best services to all stakeholders in the tax sector within the UAE."

Haddad highlighted that the FTA implements various initiatives and programs to foster an organizational culture and a supportive work environment rooted in excellence and respect for its employees. “This recognition by Great Place To Work® underscores our dedication to providing a workplace where our employees feel valued and empowered to excel.," he added.

The FTA has met all the criteria set by Great Place to Work by implementing several key initiatives, practices and quality programs that focus on enhancing the workplace environment and driving optimal development of the human capital.

It is worth noting that Great Place to Work is one of the largest organizations specializing in developing workplace environments. It offers a range of consulting services for human capital development and publishes the Best Workplaces list for various countries around the world annually.

