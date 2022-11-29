Abu Dhabi, UAE:– As part of the programme of activities to mark World Future Day, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) organised an introductory seminar on ‘Advanced Technologies and Their Impact on Systems in the Tax Sector’.

Organised in collaboration with consulting and research specialists Gartner, the session explored a series of topics and future trends transforming the tax sector in light of the rapid technological advancements in the field, including the development of industrial cloud platforms, platform engineering and sustainable technology, advanced agile artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and protection & digital information security systems.

The virtual introductory seminar also featured the latest developments in the Metaverse, before exploring the implications of these future developments on tax procedures and ways to benefit from them.

World Future Day is an ideal occasion to organise an event of this kind, where the Authority aims to educate its team about advanced technological trends in the tax sector. This aligns with the FTA’s plans for the sustainable development of its services and systems, as well as the continuous improvement of the UAE tax system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

