Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) implemented a series of initiatives and community services under its ‘Effective Parenting Skills’ program to empower parents with the requisite tools and strategies to strengthen their deep and meaningful bonds with their children. This program also aims to increase family stability and enhance public understanding of how crucial it is to integrate roles and responsibilities within families to foster a happy and cohesive community. The FDF remains steadfast in its commitment to adopting and implementing progressive strategies to guarantee the long-term viability of families and society.

Noura Mujahid, Head of the FDF’s Effective Parenting Skills program, said: “The program’s major goal is to create a stable, healthy home environment that fosters children’s personality development. As children’s interactions with their parents and siblings have a significant impact on them, this program also promotes healthy communication and emotional ties within the family.”

Mujahid further emphasised that nurturing a safe and healthy family environment requires positive communication and engagement between parents, children, and other family members. She pointed out that having open and positive conversations with parents creates a feeling of warmth and friendship, which helps children grow as individuals and prepares them to be active members of their families and society, thereby ensuring the sustainability of the community.

Since promoting constructive communication between parents and children is essential to establishing enduring family bonds, Mujahid emphasised that FDF places a high priority on cultivating and encouraging critical abilities and behaviours that support the stability and cohesiveness of families.

The services and initiatives offered by the FDF highlight the vital role that parents play in raising their children while encouraging a sense of safety, self-assurance, positive social interactions, and honest, productive communication within the family.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com