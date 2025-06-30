Abu Dhabi, UAE: Families, educators, industry leaders, and representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) came together in a proud celebration of the first graduating cohort from Charter Schools. The event honored the accomplishments of 369 Al Ghad Charter School’s pioneering Class of 2025.

As the first cohort of Charter Schools graduates, these students are equipped with the knowledge, values, and experiences to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s future. This moment goes beyond academic success, it marks the start of new opportunities and personal growth.

The graduating Class of 2025 was empowered with future-ready support: from life skills workshops and IELTS preparation to career planning and personalized university counseling. Students were guided every step of the way, building a foundation of confidence, adaptability, and lifelong learning.

In addition, students gained real-world exposure through enrichment partnerships with Tawazun, Al Jazira Club, Emirates NBD, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, National Centre of Meteorology & Seismology, PureHealth, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Culture and Tourism, Hamda Al Fahim, PASS Abu Dhabi, Red Crescent, Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, Khalifa University, ERTH, and PwC. These collaborations offered workshops, training, and immersive experiences, resulting in over 1,000 university admission offers, with students accepted into top institutions across the UAE and the world.

Locally, students secured admissions to many of the UAE’s top universities, including United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Rabdan Academy, Abu Dhabi University, Zayed University, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher Colleges of Technology, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and many others.

Internationally, students earned placements at leading global institutions, many ranked among the world’s top 20, including University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales, University of Sydney, and top 150 including Monash University, University of Amsterdam, University of Auckland, Boston University, University of Western Australia, University of Adelaide, University of Alberta, Ohio State University, Michigan State University, University of Arizona, University of Colorado Boulder, King Abdulaziz University, Savannah College of Art and Design, and Instituto Marangoni.

This success was further supported by key sponsors including ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), ADQ, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR), NAFIS, the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA), and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy- Les Roches, all of whom provided partial and full sponsorships for academic enrollment.

ADEK recognizes the critical role that families play in every student’s journey. This milestone is a shared achievement, a reflection of the commitment of parents, educators, and the wider community to providing young people with meaningful opportunities. As the Class of 2025 embarks on its next steps, these graduates carry not only knowledge and skills, but also a deep sense of responsibility to contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required Program or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.