Dubai, UAE: – The Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN) is supporting the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries.

The initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is supported by a group of operational partners, alongside FBRN, including the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as local charity, humanitarian and social work institutions in beneficiary countries.

The initiative’s partners are a key part of the effort to mobilize the largest number of organizations, institutions and individuals confront the challenge of hunger. By helping to collect and distribute food aid from the 1 Billion Meals initiative to those in need in 50 countries, the partners will also be helping to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, which includes eliminating hunger.

Deep Commitment

Moez Al-Shahdi, the Co-Founder and Head of FBRN, an umbrella for tens of food banks in 50 countries around the world, confirmed that the network is fully prepared to offer distribution operations in a number of countries in partnership with the 1 Billion Meals initiative. “Our partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is deeply committed to expanding our operations and provide a food safety-net for the needy in the many countries in which we operate,” he said.

Continuous Coordination and Collaboration

For her part, Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of MBRGI, said: “The collaboration between the 1 Billion Meals initiative and the Food Banking Regional Network complements the ongoing coordination between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and its network in the region and around the world. This cooperative approach to charitable and humanitarian work maximizes its impact, broadens its horizons, and engages more people in its logistical operations on the ground, to reach the less fortunate with the direct support they need and look forward to.”

Food Banking Regional Network

The Food Banking Regional Network is an umbrella for dozens of food banks in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, who supported its establishment in order to help feed the needy, end hunger and fight food waste. The network saved 58 million meals as a monthly average during 2021, and was able to help 3.2 million families affected by the lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, and fielded 810,000 volunteers.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.

The 1 Billion Meals Initiative

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, represents the values of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which aims to involve everyone in charity and humanitarian work, including individuals and institutions from various sectors in the UAE and the world, with its focus on the concept of sustainable community contribution to provide food support and food security for the neediest groups, and opens the door to participation in a comprehensive social movement aimed at creating a network to support those unable to feed themselves.

