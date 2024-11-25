Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi has launched its ‘Alive in Al Ain’ campaign, spotlighting the beauty and diversity of the living oasis. The campaign’s hero film invites audiences to embark on new adventures and connect with the essence of the Al Ain region through a variety of authentic experiences.

The film spearheading the campaign, showcases the destination’s rich culture, landscapes and traditions.

Immersive scenes bring Al Ain’s charm to life, engaging audiences with the sights and sounds of nature—from birdsong and flowing water to the rhythm of traditional drums and the quiet turn of a book’s page.

Showcasing Al Ain’s character through diverse activities like mountain exploration, desert adventures, and serene walks in the Al Ain Oasis, the film invites travelers to experience the city’s unique blend of thrill, serenity, and heritage.

Join the conversation with #VisitAlAin on social media, and watch the campaign film here: www.visitalain.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

