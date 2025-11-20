Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The European Union and the United Arab Emirates jointly convened a high-level session on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) as part of the Dubai Airshow 2025 Sustainability Programme, highlighting the growing momentum for international cooperation on decarbonising the aviation sector.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to the UAE under the EU Green Diplomacy Weeks initiative, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and the EU-Funded EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project, the session brought together senior policymakers, industry experts, and stakeholders to exchange insights on scaling up sustainable fuel production, enabling policy frameworks, and strengthening cross-regional partnerships.

Discussions focused on aligning strategies to accelerate the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels, which is a crucial step toward achieving net-zero emissions in aviation. The dialogue highlighted the complementarity between the EU’s RefuelEU Aviation Regulation, which mandates a minimum 2% SAF blend by 2025 rising to 70% by 2050, and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and National Hydrogen Strategy, which prioritise clean fuels as part of a diversified and sustainable energy mix, and the ICAO collective global aspirational Vision to reduce CO2 emissions in international aviation by 5% by 2030 through the use of SAF.

H.E. Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, stated: “The European Union and the UAE share a common ambition to lead global efforts in sustainable aviation. By working together, we can unlock innovation, scale up clean fuel production, and create the partnerships needed to achieve climate neutrality.”

H.E. Eng Saif Ghubash, Assistant Undersecretary for the Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) said: “Sustainable aviation fuels are essential to achieving our national net-zero goals. Through collaboration with the EU, we aim to accelerate local production, strengthen supply chains, and advance policies that support a greener aviation future.”

The session forms part of a broader efforts of the EU under the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project, which promotes partnerships on energy, environment, and sustainable finance across the Gulf region, contributing to shared net-zero ambitions and a more resilient global energy transition.

About the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates

The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates serves as a vital diplomatic mission representing the EU’s interests in the region. As part of a global network of over 140 EU Delegations, the EU Delegation’s primary objective is to foster dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the EU and the UAE. Through its diverse range of functions, including representing the EU institutions in the UAE, promoting bilateral relations, and engaging with civil society, media, and international organizations, the Delegation strives to strengthen the partnership between the EU and the UAE while promoting shared values and interests. Visit the EU Delegation website for more information: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-arab-emirates

About the EU Green Diplomacy Week:

The EU Green Diplomacy Week is one of the EU’s global campaigns to promote cooperation on climate change and inspire meaningful action. This annual event has evolved into a significant occasion where the EU and its Member States host a series of events worldwide, fostering dialogue and collaboration on climate issues. These events serve as a platform to showcase successful sustainability initiatives and motivate further green actions.