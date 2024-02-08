Abu Dhabi: It is crucial that Emiratis who are about to embark on a UAE-based career and enter the workforce learn more about the provisions related to their relevant pension and social security fund, which all depends on which Emirate their employer/entity is located, stressed the UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

To elaborate, and as part of the ‘Know Your Law’ campaign that the GPSSA launched in 2024 to increase knowledge and awareness regarding the requirements, expectations and services expected from insured individuals and their employers, a huge part of the campaign is focused on explaining the fact that despite the GPSSA being the federal pension and social security authority in the UAE, there are two other pension funds that cover a huge number of Emiratis employed in the nation.

To explain more, the GPSSA covers some military sector files, GCC nationals working in UAE-based companies, as well as Emiratis employed in federal, government and private sectors in the UAE, with exception to Emirati’s employed in the government and private sector in Abu Dhabi, who are covered by the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, and Sharjah-based Emirati’s working in the government sector, who are covered by the Sharjah Social Security Fund.

In light of the differences between the legislations in three of the pension funds, Emirati’s who have just started a new job are advised to know the retirement fund by which the provisions of its law apply, and to which he/she is covered. This initial consciousness is essential in order to be aware of exact insurance benefits and obligations required by the pension fund and/or authority to which the insured is subject to. From there, the insured and his/her entity are required to familiarize themselves with the applicable social security and pension law in order to ensure they abide by the accurate procedures, such as registration and monthly contribution, which in return results in a lucrative amount as part of their end-of-service gratuity or retirement benefits.

It is worth noting that as a federal body, the GPSSA is entrusted in implementing three laws, the first of which is Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, which includes Emirati individuals who have been employed prior to 31st October 2023. The second law is Federal Law No. (57) of 2023 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, which encompasses Emiratis employed after 31st October 2023. The third law is the Unified GCC Insurance Protection Extension System, implemented by Cabinet Resolution No. (18) of 2007 on 1st January 2007, and issued by the Council of Ministers on 22nd July 2007 to register GCC nationals employed in UAE-based entities with the GPSSA, in order to have them receive their end-of-service or pension benefits in accordance to the social security and pension law by which they are subject to in their own home country.

Abu Dhabi-based government and private sector entities who employ Emiratis are bound by Abu Dhabi Pension Fund’s Law No. (2) of 2000 regarding Civil Retirement Pensions and Benefits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the amending Law No. (18) of 2023 includes new active members who as of 1st December 2023 are subject to the provisions of the law, and do not have any previous registration with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.

The Sharjah Social Security Fund covers Sharjah’s government employees, as per Law No. (5) of 2018 regarding social security in the Emirate of Sharjah

Emirati’s are required to do their research and learn more about the pension fund to which they belong in order to take precautionary and rational decisions that help secure themselves and their families financially and socially, through abiding by the provisions of the pension and social security law by which they are subject to.

