Abu Dhabi – Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, has achieved a qualitative leap and scientific and research milestones during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the UAE's commitment to supporting scientific research in the field of People of Determination. This aligns with the vision of the wise leadership to empower this dear segment and provide the best scientific and practical means for their integration into society, with the goal of improving their quality of life according to the highest international standards.

The results of the joint efforts between Zayed Authority and Emirates Scholar Center were highlighted by the issuance of Volume 3 of the International Journal of Autism Challenges & Solution, Volume 2 of the Emirati Journal of Applied Psychology, in addition to Volume 2 of the International Journal of Rehabilitation and Disability Studies.

This collaboration included the publication of 212 peer-reviewed scientific research papers, which have already met the highest scientific arbitration standards and gained wide global distribution. They were indexed in more than 13,400 scientific and academic libraries across more than 72 countries, ensuring that these research findings and knowledge reach the widest possible range of specialists and researchers across different continents.

More than 100 specialized researchers from more than 40 countries participated in preparing these studies and research, adding an international character and diversity of expertise to the scientific outputs. This excellence was reflected in the language of numbers and impact, as the published research recorded more than 2,400 scientific citations, and download operations exceeded 10,000 downloads, while views achieved record numbers, surpassing the 500,000 views mark.

In this context, Zayed Authority for People of Determination stated: "Within the framework of the UAE's directions during the 'Year of the Family 2026', these qualitative research achievements, and the extensive scientific output and global spread achieved, represent an extension of a national vision that places the human being and the family at the heart of its priorities. It embodies the fruit of a strategic partnership between Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Emirates Scholar Center to consolidate scientific research as a fundamental pillar in developing the rehabilitation and empowerment system".

H.E. Abdulla Al Humaidan, Director General, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, confirmed that the research achievements realized during the first quarter of 2026 represent a strategic shift in the path of empowering People of Determination and reflect a qualitative transition towards leading knowledge production and utilizing it in developing evidence-based policies and programs.

His Excellency said: "The publication of 212 peer-reviewed scientific research papers, reaching more than 13,400 libraries in 72 countries, with the participation of researchers from different parts of the world, reflects the UAE's contribution to building a global scientific reference in the field of rehabilitation and People of Determination." He added: "This research momentum has contributed to raising the quality of services and accelerating the adoption of best practices, enhancing effective inclusion and improving the quality of life for People of Determination and their families." His Excellency concluded by saying: "We will continue to invest in scientific research as a strategic lever for impact industry and consolidating the country's position as a global center for specialized knowledge".

For his part, Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of Emirates Scholar Center, emphasized: "These distinguished results would not have been achieved without the shared vision and deep keenness of both institutions to consolidate the UAE's position at the forefront of the global research scene, through developing qualitative research that contributes to providing innovative solutions to the challenges of People of Determination, and embodies the country's leadership in supporting knowledge and innovation".

These achievements of the first quarter conclude a year full of scientific giving, emphasizing that the UAE, through its national institutions, does not stop at providing direct care only, but contributes effectively to shaping the global scientific scene related to People of Determination and rehabilitation. These research papers are expected to open new horizons for developing innovative rehabilitation programs alongside helping decision-makers formulate laws based on scientific evidence, ensuring the sustainability of Emirati excellence and leadership in serving People of Determination and society.