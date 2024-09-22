Dubai, UAE – The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) to establish a framework aimed at increasing the employment of Emirati nationals in companies operating within Jafza.

The partnership aims to equip UAE nationals with the skills necessary to excel in critical and strategic economic sectors such as logistics, port operations, and supply chain management, supporting the UAE's ambition to be a global logistics hub.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai, and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC. The agreement reflects both entities' shared commitment to supporting national Emiratisation goals and equipping Emiratis with the skills needed to succeed in various industries.

Through this collaboration, EHRDC and Jafza will work together to promote the recruitment of qualified Emirati candidates for suitable positions and career development programmes with companies based in Jafza. The partnership will also encourage Emiratis to participate in practical and vocational training, enhancing their hands-on experience and easing their transition into the workforce. Additionally, job fairs will be organised to highlight employment opportunities, providing an opportunity to showcase available roles with companies located in Jafza.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, commented: "Our partnership with Jafza marks a significant step toward expanding career pathways for Emiratis in vital industries such as logistics and trade. By leveraging DP World and Jafza's extensive expertise and resources, we aim to create tailored development programmes that equip UAE nationals with the skills and knowledge needed for long-term success."

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: "At DP World, developing local talent is at the heart of our strategy. With Jafza being a key economic engine for Dubai and one of the most prominent free zones globally, this MoU will open the doors to new opportunities for UAE nationals . This collaboration underscores our dedication to developing a competitive Emirati workforce, further solidifying the UAE's position as a global trade and logistics hub."

Jafza is home to more than 10,700 companies, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies, creating a vibrant and diverse ecosystem that offers Emiratis a unique opportunity to engage with a wide array of industries and sectors. From logistics and trade to cutting-edge technology and sustainability, Jafza serves as an ideal incubator for talent, making it a prime environment for Emiratis to explore and grow their careers.

As part of the MoU, EHRDC will also ensure that Emiratis hired by companies in Jafza benefit from 'NAFIS,' the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Programme, by integrating them into its initiatives and incentives.

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The council includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to represent stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai. It strives to create a supportive environment for attracting Emirati talent and aligning educational outcomes with the labour market requirements of the emirate's strategic sectors.