UAE, Dubai: Public Health Centers and Medical Fitness Examination Centers affiliated with Emirates Health Services administered more than 1.27 million medical fitness tests for residency visa applicants in the previous year. This highlights EHS’ continuous commitment to enhancing its services, meeting customers’ needs and expectations, and improving their overall experience.

March of the previous year witnessed the highest number of medical fitness tests for residency visas, amounting to 113,398 individuals. Conversely, April of the same year saw the lowest number with 84,461 individuals. The health centers efficiently and smoothly managed appointment scheduling and visa examinations during this period.

Dr. Shamsa Lootah, Director of the Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services, confirmed that EHS' health centers conducted medical fitness examinations for residency visas for over 1.27 million individuals efficiently. She noted that monthly visits to the centers typically ranged between 90,000 and 113,000. Dr. Lootah highlighted EHS’ dedication to providing the necessary healthcare infrastructure to meet the increasing demand of individuals.

She highlighted that these substantial efforts align with the EHS’ dedication to delivering top-tier healthcare, safeguarding the well-being of both the population and residents of the United Arab Emirates. Emphasizing that medical examinations are a fundamental component of the essential measures to uphold public health standards in the UAE.

The significant numbers of these examinations reflect EHS' efforts and its healthcare facilities' prompt response to customers’ requests, delivering services more efficiently and effectively. Throughout the past year, EHS worked on providing several smart channels to enhance the speed and efficiency of service delivery, ensuring the swift and accurate completion of procedures and examinations. This initiative fosters a more efficient and flexible administrative and operational environment.

The readiness of EHS' health centers to accommodate these numbers is in alignment with its efforts to align with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, in pursuit of achieving the goals of UAE Centennial 2071. This aims to enhance the quality of life for customers, elevate their satisfaction and happiness levels by providing high-quality, innovative, and advanced services. This enables them to easily access the required medical examination services for residency visas, in line with a more progressive and innovative approach.