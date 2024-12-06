Part of the 10th anniversary of the Association’s establishment and during Abu Dhabi Business Week 2024.

The announcement comes in line with the strategic initiatives to strengthen and to foster entrepreneurship with the UAE’s franchise sector.

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Emirates Association for Franchise Development (FAD) has announced a new board of directors and launched its new corporate identity (Emirates Franchise) on its 10th anniversary. This initiative aims to emphasise FAD’s role in promoting UAE’s commercial franchise sector and empowering entrepreneurs.

The announcement was made during the inaugural first edition of Abu Dhabi Business Week, hosted by ADCCI, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment office (ADIO).

Emirates Franchise, the independent entity established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in 2014, aims to continue delivering its vision to constantly enhance the local business ecosystem through expanding investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and improving its services to members. These efforts align with the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071 vision that aims to position the country as a global hub for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to a diversified and sustainable economy.

New Board

The Association restructured its Board of Directors which is now led by H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, ADCCI’s Board member and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise. The Board comprises representatives across all seven Emirates including: H.E. Maher Al Aleeli, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vice President of the Emirates Franchise, H.E Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Board Member of the Emirates Franchise, H.E Ammar Al Aleeli, Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association, H.E Aref Khalifa Al Mizki, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and Board Member of the Association, H.E Sultan Jemei Al-Hindassi, General Director of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association, and Mr Saleh Abdullah Lootah, General Director - Al Islami Foods Company, Board Member of the Association and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Association.

Empowering Entrepreneurs

H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, ADCCI’s Board member and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise, said: “The new board and identity for the Association is part of our ongoing efforts to create a sustainable and thriving business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This enables entrepreneurs and ambitious business owners to adopt franchising as an effective tool for investment, growth, and expansion in today’s competitive business landscape.”

Al Tamimi added: “This step also strengthens Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for investment, underscoring our commitment to fostering a dynamic environment that supports innovation and offers opportunities for strategic partnerships locally and internationally. We strive to provide integrated support to the franchise sector, enhance its competitiveness, and embed the franchising culture as a key contributor to economic development, across various industries.”

New Corporate Identity

Under the new identity, the Association positions itself as a strategic partner and a key contributor to the success of the franchise sector, while creating sustainable investment opportunities. Through fostering a supportive business environment, providing guidance for entrepreneurs, and strengthening partnerships with local and international entities, Emirates Franchise aims to empower the franchise sector, thereby enabling brand growth, innovation, and expansion.

The Association is also focused on developing the capacity of brands to innovate, grow, and expand, ensuring they remain competitive and contribute to the UAE's economic aspirations.

A Comprehensive Platform

The Association’s new corporate identities focus on four key objectives. Most prominently, the enhancement and development of the franchising sector in the UAE by providing a comprehensive platform for communication and collaboration between franchisors and franchisees. Other key objectives include the awareness of opportunities and best practices within the sector, promoting franchising among entrepreneurs and empowering them to adopt it and lastly fostering innovation and increasing investment opportunities. These objectives aim to expand brands visibility at local and international levels, allowing them to achieve sustainable growth within the sector and contribute to enhancing the national economy.

Emirates Franchise’s foundational core values including innovation, quality, responsibility, and collaboration, drive the adoption of global best practices in the franchise with emphasis on integrity and high-quality standards. The new identity strives to meet the needs of entrepreneurs, enhance their business prospects, and support the sustainable development initiatives in the Emirate and UAE.

Since its establishment as an independent entity in 2014, the Association achieved several milestones including its participation in local and international conferences, exhibitions, and organised workshops to enhance public awareness of the franchise sector. The Association provided multiple consultations to startups and business owners, thereby strengthening their collaboration with global franchising institutions. These initiatives have further facilitated knowledge-exchange and opened doors for new business opportunities.

New Opportunities for Entrepreneurship

On the sidelines of the launch, Emirates Franchise hosted a panel discussion titled ‘The Franchise Evolution Unlocking New Entrepreneurial Opportunity.’ This engaging session brought together industry leaders and entrepreneurs to share valuable insights and inspiring success stories. The well-attended discussion explored key indicators of growth within the UAE's franchising sector, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges faced by the local market. Panellists offered practical strategies to overcome these challenges and foster sustainable development.

The session moderated by Sari Hamwi and presented by Fadil Al Nassar, Founder of Franchiseme; Melissa Murray Bird & Bird LLP; Emirati entrepreneur Hamad Al Sharief, owner of Shagaf Cafe; and Nasser Al Mussaabi, owner of Low Calories. Each shared their unique franchise journeys, offering attendees a wealth of expertise and inspiration.