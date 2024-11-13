Eight Leading Egyptian Tech Companies Highlight Egypt’s Emerging Role in Electronics Design and Advanced Manufacturing

Cairo, Egypt: Egypt, represented by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), is participating in Electronica 2024, held on November 12-15 in Munich, Germany. The Egyptian participation is in collaboration with GIZ Egypt and the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

ITIDA is supporting eight Egyptian tech companies in Egypt’s pavilion. Leading the Egyptian delegation, ITIDA CEO Ahmed ElZaher is actively promoting Egypt's presence at the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronics, highlighting the country’s growing influence in the electronics sector while underpinning Egypt's standing as a reliable offshoring destination and a center for technology innovation.

Participating companies, including Brightskies, Atoms, and MEMS Vision, represent a new era of high-tech solutions with applications across automotive, healthcare, sustainable energy, and IoT. Brightskies, known for its cutting-edge automotive technologies, provides solutions that power next-gen electric vehicles and autonomous driving. MEMS Vision stands out with advanced sensor technologies that enhance industrial and medical applications globally, while Atoms leads in chip testing using AI-powered methods, reinforcing Egypt's commitment to quality and innovation.

SSTM showcases its advanced IoT solutions that promote sustainability and industrial efficiency, providing modular air quality monitoring and energy systems for seamless infrastructure integration. Swift Act has established a global reputation for its embedded software products, delivering full-cycle development across automotive, medical, and IoT sectors, with specialized expertise in cybersecurity and functional safety.

Coretech Innovations, an industry leader in embedded systems since 2021, focuses on automotive, home automation, and green energy, offering cutting-edge solutions such as EV chargers and smart IoT sensors. As a deep-tech pioneer, ElSquare offers transformative Industry 4.0 solutions for sectors like manufacturing, oil & gas, and agriculture, driving digital transformation with an emphasis on sustainability. Spectratronix complements these innovations with electronic instrumentation and custom telecom solutions, tailored IoT, and monitoring systems that serve a wide array of applications, from industrial environments to educational platforms.

These companies demonstrate Egypt’s tech potential, presenting state-of-the-art solutions that respond to global demands for sustainability, efficiency, and digital transformation.

ITIDA’s participation aligns with the objectives of Egypt Makes Electronics (EME) initiative—a presidential program designed to establish Egypt’s electronics industry as a key driver of economic growth. This program capitalizes on Egypt's robust IT sector and its unique value propositions and strategic advantages, including a wealth of skilled workforce at competitive costs and a huge, scalable base of digital expertise.