Cairo, Egypt – As the automotive industry shifts toward software-defined vehicles, with major brands adopting Android Automotive, the demand for skilled professionals is escalating. Despite limited training programs in this niche across the MEA region, Egypt has emerged as a leader.

In collaboration with DXC Luxoft, ITIDA, and the Information Technology Institute (ITI), Egypt has launched the first specialized Android Automotive training program in the region, certifying its first cohort of professionals.

This initiative underscores Egypt’s position as a key player in bridging the regional talent gap in automotive software. By aligning with global trends, Egypt is not only addressing industry demands but also reinforcing its status as a regional hub for high-value tech talent, prepared to lead in one of the world’s most advanced technology sectors.

A Program Driving Impact

Launched in July 2024, the Android Automotive Training Program is designed to equip a new generation of engineers for the rapidly evolving automotive software industry. With 28 graduates now certified and employed at DXC Luxoft, the program highlights the impact of public-private partnerships in fostering innovation and creating job opportunities.

The six-month program covers essential skills such as Linux, C++, Kotlin, Cybersecurity, and platform integration, providing participants with specialized expertise in Android Auto and Android Automotive OS. This initiative not only develops local expertise but also addresses the global need for skilled automotive software professionals.

Egypt’s Strategic Advantage

At the graduation ceremony, Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized the program’s alignment with Egypt’s broader strategy to empower its youth with future-ready skills.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing Egypt’s digital talent and strengthening our position as a global hub for high-value services in automotive software and beyond. By meeting global industry needs, we are enabling Egyptian youth to secure premium job opportunities while contributing to economic growth,” said Talaat.

The event was attended by senior leaders, including Mr. Loth G. Mauch, Executive Vice President of Luxoft, Dr. Michael Dinkel, Senior Vice President of Automotive Engineering, and Eng. Amr Taher, Managing Director of Luxoft Egypt, among others.

Egypt as a Magnet for Global Talent and Investment

DXC Luxoft’s decision to anchor its Android Automotive operations in Egypt reflects the country’s growing appeal. With a dynamic, multilingual workforce and over 730,000 university graduates annually—many specializing in IT and engineering—Egypt offers a vast pool of talent at competitive costs. The country’s proximity to Europe also makes it an ideal location for global tech companies seeking scalable innovation.

Government Support and Visionary Leadership

Egypt’s success in attracting global tech companies like DXC Luxoft is driven by strong government support and strategic initiatives. ITIDA plays a pivotal role in aligning talent development with industry needs, enabling businesses to scale while ensuring access to a highly skilled workforce.

“The automotive software industry is undergoing a significant transformation. By tailoring programs like this, we are not only meeting industry demands but also positioning Egypt as a leader in this transformative field,” said Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of ITIDA.

From Software to Security: Egypt’s Growing Tech Ecosystem

Beyond automotive software, Luxoft’s operations in Egypt extend to cybersecurity testing and compliance. Certified by TÜV SÜD for Cybersecurity Management Systems (CSMS), Luxoft’s Cairo office is a center for advanced data protection and compliance solutions.

“We are proud to celebrate the graduation of a cohort of talented engineers who have excelled in the Android Automotive training program. Their success marks a milestone for Luxoft Egypt as we continue to build a hub for innovation,” said Eng. Amr Taher, Managing Director of Luxoft Egypt.

A Catalyst for Growth and Investment

The success of the Android Automotive Training Program showcases Egypt’s potential as a global tech leader. By continuously nurturing talent and attracting strategic investments, Egypt is solidifying its position as a key player in the global technology landscape, driving growth in sectors like embedded systems, IC design, automotive software, and cybersecurity.

Automotive software and future mobility solutions in Egypt have seen unprecedented growth, fueled by rising investment from global IC design and embedded systems companies. This surge is driven by Egypt’s abundant pool of skilled software developers and engineering professionals, placing the country at the forefront of the global talent race in the high-tech sector.

Additionally, local companies in these highly specialized fields have achieved significant success, securing business contracts with major global players and leading automakers, solidifying Egypt’s position as a competitive hub for automotive technology and innovation.