Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world's leading defence and advanced technology groups, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Brazilian Navy at EURONAVAL, one of the world’s largest naval exhibitions, currently being held in Paris. The MoU establishes a collaborative foundation for the development of autonomous surface and aerial defence systems, reinforcing shared strategic capabilities.

The partnership marks a significant step in EDGE’s continued engagement with the Brazilian Navy, focusing on deepening technical, operational, and logistical cooperation to jointly develop and deploy sophisticated anti-drone systems for navy applications.

The preliminary agreement was formalised by Admiral Edgar Luiz Siqueira Barbosa, Director General of Material for the Brazilian Navy, and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE.

Admiral Edgar Luiz Siqueira Barbosa said: "EDGE Group has proven itself to be a valuable and reliable partner to the Brazilian Navy for the long-term, as demonstrated by our close collaboration on the MANSUP series of anti-ship systems. This preliminary agreement to pursue the joint development and delivery of sophisticated counter-drone technologies and solutions will not only ensure that both parties benefit from the sharing of knowledge and innovation but will also enable us, as partners, to become leaders in the field, meeting sovereign needs and eventually those of other export markets in the face of modern naval and airborne threats."

Counter-drone systems are not only effective but strategically essential, incorporating advanced, integrated technologies vital for naval defence. These systems combine high-value sensors, such as radars and electro-optics, with signal-jamming capabilities to neutralise drone threats by disrupting control signals.

Hamad Al Marar added: “Counter-drone technology is a vital solution required worldwide, addressing the increasing presence of unmanned vehicles in modern defence scenarios. These systems bring advanced capabilities in detecting, tracking, and neutralising evolving threats, and we are focused on furthering this development to deliver a truly cutting-edge system to market. EDGE has already made significant strides in this field and we remain committed to continuously driving innovation. The Brazilian Navy is a hugely important partner, and together we are shaping the future of these essential defence technologies.”

The MoU formalises a framework for developing these sophisticated capabilities to meet the operational needs of the Brazilian Navy. In the complex landscape of maritime defence, integrated anti-drone technology is key to delivering coordinated, multi-layered responses across the fleet.

Launched in November 2019, EDGE UAE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products and services to market faster and more efficiently, to positioning the UAE as a leading global centre for future industries, and to creating clear pathways within the industry for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop revolutionary solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six main clusters: Platforms and Systems, Missiles and Weapons, Space and Cyber Technologies, Trade and Mission Support, Technology and Innovation, and Homeland Security.

