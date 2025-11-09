More than 1,200 youth empowered through 48+ specialised programmes.

Award supports UAE Centennial 2071 vision to equip national talent for future leadership.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has been recognised as the Best Government Entity in Youth Empowerment at the 2025 GCC GOV HR Awards, one of the region’s most prestigious platforms for excellence in governance, human capital development, and youth-focused innovation.

The award underscores Dubai Municipality’s strategic commitment to empowering the next generation of municipal leaders in alignment with Dubai’s long-term urban vision and national priorities. Through the initiatives of the Dubai Municipality Youth Council, more than 1,200 young employees have been equipped with future-ready skills via over 48 specialised programmes, spanning leadership, innovation, sustainability, and personal development.

Fatima Afghan, Chairperson of the Dubai Municipality Youth Council, said: “This honour reflects Dubai Municipality’s enduring belief in the role of youth as catalysts for positive change. By fostering a culture of innovation and empowerment, we are ensuring that young professionals are deeply embedded in shaping the future of municipal work across all disciplines. Our efforts directly align with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, focused on preparing national talent to thrive in a fast-evolving world.”

Institutional performance data affirms the impact of these efforts. Dubai Municipality achieved a 4.95 out of 5 satisfaction score in its latest youth engagement evaluation, alongside a 164% increase in youth participation, a 210% rise in youth-focused initiatives, and a 15-fold increase in access to leadership opportunities. Notably, 100% of youth-led proposals and initiatives have been implemented — demonstrating Dubai Municipality’s commitment to meaningful inclusion and action.

The accolade positions Dubai Municipality as a regional benchmark for institutional youth empowerment, reaffirming its role in advancing sustainable talent development and future-ready governance across the GCC.

