Dubai, United Arab Emirates,: Dubai Municipality has become the first government entity in the United Arab Emirates to join the International GNSS Services (IGS), a leading global organisation specialising in satellite-based geospatial systems, precision surveying, and global reference frameworks. The IGS supports the optimisation of global navigation systems (GNSS/GPS), plate tectonics monitoring, and the calculation of International Terrestrial Reference Frames (ITRFs).

This recognition reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to strengthen its surveying infrastructure and geospatial capabilities to support urban development, infrastructure planning, and construction. It also underscores the municipality’s commitment to advancing research in geodesy and hydrographic mapping, developing digital navigation maps, and contributing to global knowledge-sharing in the geospatial field.

By joining IGS, Dubai Municipality gains access to the Global Navigation Satellite System service and the international reference framework used in scientific, commercial, and educational applications. The IGS brings together over 200 research institutions, universities, and agencies from more than 100 countries, offering precise satellite orbit data and enabling high-accuracy positioning and mapping.

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality’s accession to the International GNSS Services represents a major milestone that reinforces the position of Dubai and the UAE as global hubs for scientific innovation and geospatial excellence. This membership enables collaboration with more than 350 members worldwide, including major scientific organisations and international institutions specialising in navigation, climate studies, Earth dynamics, and advanced surveying applications."

She added that the membership would contribute to the implementation of Dubai Municipality’s strategic goals by enhancing surveying operations and 3D mapping, integrating research insights into infrastructure and urban planning projects, and promoting a smarter, more sustainable construction sector. It also supports Dubai’s digital twin ecosystem and the emirate’s vision for a globally leading, high-quality urban environment.

Membership will also facilitate collaboration in a range of specialised research fields, including coordinate system referencing, tectonic plate monitoring, Earth rotation studies, navigation systems development, and climate impact modelling.

This achievement builds on Dubai Municipality’s record of excellence in surveying and hydrography. In 2023, it became the first government entity in the UAE and the Middle East to earn accreditation from the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), the intergovernmental body responsible for global ocean mapping and nautical chart production. The accreditation supports Dubai Municipality’s capacity to produce and update both paper and electronic nautical charts for Dubai’s marine environment — an achievement delivered locally for the first time.