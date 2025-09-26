Launch of a new cycle of the “Future Talents” scholarship to empower Emirati students and support national Emiratisation goals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced the appointment of 91 Emirati youth across specialised municipal sectors through on-the-spot interviews held at the “Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025 exhibition”. The move reflects the Municipality’s strategy to attract, develop, and empower national talent, equipping them with advanced skills and practical expertise to lead the future of vital municipal services.

The recruited Emiratis span key fields including civil, architectural, and mechanical engineering, accounting and finance, project management, health and safety, veterinary sciences, and administrative support. Their appointments will strengthen Dubai Municipality’s capacity across diverse domains such as urban planning, food safety, digital services, and infrastructure regulation.

Empowering Emirati youth

Azza Al Marzooqi, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “We are proud to welcome these young Emirati talents into our teams. Their contributions will be felt across essential fields that directly shape daily life in Dubai — from urban planning and construction oversight to food safety and digital transformation. Dubai Municipality is committed to providing them with a supportive environment that fosters growth, develops their skills, and empowers them to enhance Dubai’s leadership and quality of life. Emiratisation is central to our strategy, and by investing in young professionals, we also invest in the sustainable knowledge-based economy of the UAE.”

“Future Talents” scholarship

In parallel, Dubai Municipality Academy unveiled a new cycle of its Future Talents scholarship program, designed to support Emirati university students and prepare them for careers within the Municipality. The programme is aligned with future labour market needs and national Emiratisation priorities.

The initiative introduces three academic tracks:

Engineering Track : civil, architectural, mechanical, electrical, computer, communications, and renewable energy.

: civil, architectural, mechanical, electrical, computer, communications, and renewable energy. Technology Track : data analysis, IT, AI, cybersecurity, computer science, graphic design, and GIS.

: data analysis, IT, AI, cybersecurity, computer science, graphic design, and GIS. Life Sciences Track: physics, chemistry, biology, environmental studies, nutrition, pharmacy, veterinary medicine, and medical laboratories.

Eligibility criteria include UAE nationality, a minimum GPA of 3.0, completion of national service for male applicants, and not receiving another scholarship.

Building a future-ready workforce

During Ru’ya 2025, Dubai Municipality also highlighted pioneering academic and training programmes, including the region’s first Virtual Reality Food Safety Inspectors Programme, a Professional Certificate in Data Analytics with Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai, and the Municipality’s recognition as a Silver-Level Training Provider by NEBOSH, a global authority in occupational safety and health.

These initiatives reflect Dubai Municipality’s commitment to creating a skilled, innovative, and future-ready Emirati workforce, while advancing its mission to provide world-class municipal services that enhance sustainability, innovation, and quality of life for all residents and visitors.