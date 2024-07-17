The Real Estate Control Department conducted 450 field inspection tours on companies and real estate projects, 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements, and issued 1,200 legal warnings.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with regulations standards in the real estate sector, Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the results of inspections and control of real estate brokers, companies, and projects during the first half of 2024. This initiative aims to regulate the field and enforce the laws that enhance the attractiveness and stability of Dubai's market.

According to statistics released by Dubai Land Department, the Real Estate Control Department conducted 450 field inspection tours on companies and real estate projects, and 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements during the same period. As a result, over 1,200 legal warnings were issued, and 256 brokers were fined for not complying with the terms and conditions of advertisements.

Dubai Land Department is currently working on employing artificial intelligence technologies for ad monitoring, with official implementation to take place soon. This will significantly contribute to the governance of the control process and reduce related violations.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Control Department at the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) in Dubai Land Department, said: "These operations are part of the regular monitoring conducted by the Real Estate Control Department to enhance market transparency and integrity and protect investors and customers rights."

He added: "We continuously work on developing monitoring and inspection mechanisms so that all parties comply with the regulations governing the real estate sector in the emirate. We are committed to applying the highest global regulatory standards. We urge all real estate brokers and companies to fully adhere to the instructions and directives issued by DLD to maintain the market’s sustainability and development. We also call on the public not to engage with any property advertisement not approved by DLD."

The control operations seek to guide broker compliance with the terms and conditions for advertisements, specifically the presence of a QR code that meets the approved specifications, is readable when scanned, and that the ad data matches the code authorization.