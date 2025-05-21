Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) organised an insightful workshop titled ‘Management of Partnerships and Their Impact on Community Sustainability,’ in alignment with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ and its theme ‘Hand in Hand.’ The workshop aimed to promote a culture of institutional collaboration and shared responsibility across various sectors, while enhancing the effectiveness of partnerships as key drivers of sustainable development.

This initiative reflects the UAE leadership’s enduring vision for inclusive and resilient community advancement through strategic government collaboration. The workshop mainly focused on partnership management within government entities to reinforce the understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern public and community partnerships. It also sought to boost institutional capabilities in managing these partnerships, encourage strategic thinking for community sustainability, promote a culture of integration, and offer practical solutions to potential challenges.

The program explored three main themes, including the legislative framework for government and community partnerships, governance of partnerships, and its contribution to promoting transparency and accountability, and analysing the community impact of partnerships.

Her Excellency Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Bedwawi, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, stated: “The workshop was organised as part of Dubai’s strategic vision to reinforce cross-sector collaboration and lay foundations for effective community partnerships that advance sustainable development and public welfare. Through our dedicated training programs and workshops, we aim to raise legal awareness at both community and institutional levels, while cultivating a culture of shared responsibility. These continuous initiatives support the objectives of the ‘Year of the Community’ and offer an interactive platform for participants to exchange ideas and experiences, inspiring conversations around innovative initiatives that reinforce institutional and community collaboration and convert regulatory frameworks into tools for empowering community development.”

This workshop is aligned with DJI’s relentless efforts to instil a culture of institutional cooperation, underscoring the substantial role of strategic partnerships in strengthening social cohesion and highlighting the significance of public-community collaboration as a key enabler of sustainable development.