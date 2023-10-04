04/10/2023



Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has inaugurated its fourth European office in the Netherlands, bringing its total number of international offices to 25. Located in the capital city of Amsterdam, the new office will further strengthen economic and trade ties between Dubai and the Netherlands.

The strategic move comes as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which seeks to attract new business, investment, and talent to the emirate while enabling Dubai-based companies to expand into priority international markets. Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Global aims to establish a powerful network of 50 representative offices around the world by 2030.

The office was officially inaugurated yesterday evening during a special ceremony in Amsterdam with the participation of Ali Rashed Alshehhi, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers, together with distinguished representatives of the Dutch business community.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “The launch of our fourth office in Europe represents another important step in achieving our strategic priorities. We are continuing to make steady progress in strengthening our international reach and consolidating Dubai's position on the global stage. Our Amsterdam office will play a key role in enabling Dubai-based companies to successfully expand into key European markets, attracting foreign direct investment, and promoting the growth of bilateral trade in line with the wise leadership’s economic ambitions.”

According to Dubai Customs statistics, the value of non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and the Netherlands reached around AED 11.5 billion in 2022. A total of 236 Dutch companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first eight months of 2023 alone, bringing the total number of members from the Netherlands to 1,520. This represents an impressive increase of 35% compared to the same period in 2022, underlining the strong interest in Dubai among the Dutch business community.

The launch of the Amsterdam office will play a key role in boosting bilateral trade between Dubai and the Netherlands in high-potential sectors including fruits and vegetables; textiles; antiques and artistic products; perfumes and cosmetics; and medical equipment. The chamber has also identified promising opportunities for mutual investments in areas such as agribusiness, chemical products, and the creative industries.

The new office will showcase Dubai’s competitive advantages and provide focused on-ground support to Dutch companies seeking to enter the emirate and expand into the Middle East and beyond. The Dubai International Chamber team in Amsterdam will focus on building strong relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders, as well as assisting Dubai-based companies to expand into the Netherlands by connecting them with potential partners that can help them access the European market and scale their operations.

Dubai’s strategic location and world-class logistics facilities have established the emirate as a preferred trade hub for Dutch companies with global ambitions. Offering easy access to over 2.2 billion consumers, the emirate serves as a gateway for businesses in the Netherlands and the wider European continent looking to expand their international footprints.

