Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Humanitarian has been named the Gold Stevie® Winner for Innovation in Technology in the Non-Profit category at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. The recognition honors Dubai Humanitarian’s pioneering Humanitarian Logistics Databank, a digital platform transforming global aid coordination and delivery.

Developed to enhance emergency response efforts, the Humanitarian Logistics Databank is a first-of-its-kind platform that provides real-time visibility on life-saving aid stockpiles across key humanitarian hubs, starting with Dubai, Italy, and Panama. Supported by customs authorities in each country, the platform streamlines aid operations, allowing response teams to quickly locate and mobilize critical supplies.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, commented:

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award, our second Stevie Award for the Humanitarian Logistics Databank. When we created this platform in 2017, our goal was to enhance the way aid is prepositioned, managed and deployed, enabling a faster, more coordinated response to crises worldwide. Humanitarian aid is often life-saving, and as a proactive member and host of the humanitarian community, we must continuously evolve to meet the urgent needs of those we serve."

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across industries, recognizing organizations that drive meaningful change through groundbreaking initiatives. Dubai Humanitarian’s achievement highlights the growing impact of digital transformation in the humanitarian sector, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and global collaboration.

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, to proactively support the efforts of the international humanitarian community.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.